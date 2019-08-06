JLL Reports Another Record Performance with Continued Momentum through Q2 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated ( NYSE: JLL ) today reported operating performance for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share of $2.40 and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $2.94.

Record Real Estate Services revenue and fee revenue up 9% (11% local currency) and 7% (10% local currency), respectively

Americas Leasing exceptional performance continued



Corporate Solutions growth across all geographies strengthened annuity base



Capital Markets investment sales outperformed decline in market volumes

Margin increase reflected LaSalle contribution and continued expansion in Real Estate Services

contribution and continued expansion in Real Estate Services Record LaSalle AUM $68.4B drove excellent advisory fee performance

drove excellent advisory fee performance Transformative HFF acquisition completed on July 1

"Once again we have grown revenue and expanded margins to deliver record results, with notable contribution from LaSalle and continued expansion in our Real Estate Services business," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Looking forward, we see strong pipelines contributing to another highly successful year for JLL."

Summary Financial Results Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue $ 4,266.5



$ 3,903.7



$ 8,087.1



$ 7,458.9

Revenue before reimbursements 2,348.2



2,163.3



4,309.8



4,054.4

Fee revenue1 1,630.0



1,493.5



2,949.1



2,775.0

















Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 110.5



$ 107.8



$ 131.8



$ 148.1

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 135.5



103.9



176.6



148.2

















Diluted earnings per share $ 2.40



$ 2.35



$ 2.86



$ 3.23

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 2.94



2.26



3.84



3.23

















Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 226.7



$ 193.6



$ 322.1



$ 301.3

Adjusted EBITDA, Real Estate Services 185.3



169.3



262.4



234.6

Adjusted EBITDA, LaSalle 41.6



24.4



59.9



66.8

(1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release.

Consolidated



($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Six Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Leasing $ 623.9



$ 553.9



13 %

14 %

$ 1,101.8



$ 955.1



15 %

17 % Capital Markets 256.5



258.0



(1)



2



450.0



490.7



(8)



(6)

Property & Facility Management 2,304.9



2,192.3



5



8



4,574.0



4,245.9



8



11

Project & Development Services 733.3



609.4



20



24



1,333.4



1,188.6



12



16

Advisory, Consulting and Other 218.5



198.4



10



13



400.1



367.6



9



12

Real Estate Services ("RES") revenue $ 4,137.1



$ 3,812.0



9 %

11 %

$ 7,859.3



$ 7,247.9



8 %

11 % LaSalle 129.4



91.7



41



44



227.8



211.0



8



11

Total revenue $ 4,266.5



$ 3,903.7



9 %

12 %

$ 8,087.1



$ 7,458.9



8 %

11 % Reimbursements (1,918.3)



(1,740.4)



10



12



(3,777.3)



(3,404.5)



11



13

Revenue before reimbursements $ 2,348.2



$ 2,163.3



9 %

12 %

$ 4,309.8



$ 4,054.4



6 %

10 % Gross contract costs1 (713.4)



(668.5)



7



11



(1,356.0)



(1,275.4)



6



11

Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking

derivative activity (4.8)



(1.3)



n.m.



n.m.



(4.7)



(4.0)



18



18

Total fee revenue1 $ 1,630.0



$ 1,493.5



9 %

12 %

$ 2,949.1



$ 2,775.0



6 %

9 % Leasing 605.8



537.8



13



14



1,067.2



922.9



16



17

Capital Markets 241.3



243.5



(1)



2



426.1



464.7



(8)



(6)

Property & Facility Management 290.8



277.5



5



8



571.5



542.7



5



9

Project & Development Services 210.0



196.7



7



10



383.4



370.4



4



7

Advisory, Consulting and Other 158.8



152.3



4



8



283.9



275.4



3



7

RES fee revenue 1,506.7



1,407.8



7



10



2,732.1



2,576.1



6



9

LaSalle 123.3



85.7



44



47



217.0



198.9



9



12

Operating income $ 150.1



$ 149.8



— %

1 %

$ 175.5



$ 203.6



(14) %

(14) % Equity earnings $ 10.2



$ 10.2



— %

(1) %

$ 15.2



$ 23.8



(36) %

(36) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 226.7



$ 193.6



17 %

18 %

$ 322.1



$ 301.3



7 %

8 % (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the Consolidated Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Second-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

The company achieved growth of 12% in both consolidated revenue and fee revenue compared with 2018, predominantly organic. Leasing led consolidated fee revenue growth in the RES service lines, with notable contributions from Project & Development Services and Property & Facility Management. Geographically across service lines, RES fee revenue growth for the quarter was led by Americas, contributing 73% on a local currency basis. LaSalle revenue growth reflected higher incentive and record quarterly advisory fees.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $110.5 million, compared with $107.8 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA was $226.7 million, compared with $193.6 million. Diluted earnings per share were $2.40, an increase from $2.35 in 2018; adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.94, up from $2.26 last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 13.9% in USD for the quarter (13.8% in local currency), compared with 13.0% in the prior-year quarter.

The 90 basis-points net expansion of consolidated Q2 margin reflected 80 basis points of contribution from LaSalle and 55 basis points of contribution from RES margin improvement, which enhanced the ability to fund 45 basis points of continued investments in platform and client-facing technology.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows:

Total net debt was $937.4 million as of June 30, 2019, representing decreases of $42.7 million and $35.2 million from March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 improved nearly $80 million compared with the prior-year quarter, reflecting the normalization of EMEA payments, which had been accelerated in the first quarter in advance of a new financial enterprise system implementation. Year-to-date, the increase in cash used by operating activities was primarily due to higher annual incentive compensation paid to employees, primarily in the first quarter, in 2019 compared with 2018, reflecting improved performance comparing the previous annual periods.

Americas Real Estate Services

($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Six Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Revenue $ 2,463.6



$ 2,152.5



14 %

15 %

$ 4,713.7



$ 4,093.5



15 %

16 % Reimbursements (1,403.1)



(1,226.4)



14



15



(2,754.5)



(2,408.1)



14



15

Revenue before reimbursements $ 1,060.5



$ 926.1



15 %

15 %

$ 1,959.2



$ 1,685.4



16 %

17 % Gross contract costs1 (191.8)



(156.6)



22



24



(379.5)



(289.7)



31



33

Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking

derivative activity (4.8)



(1.3)



n.m.



n.m.



(4.7)



(4.0)



18



17

Fee revenue1 $ 863.9



$ 768.2



12 %

13 %

$ 1,575.0



$ 1,391.7



13 %

14 % Leasing 479.5



412.8



16



16



857.1



706.1



21



22

Capital Markets 124.5



116.0



7



8



224.2



224.2



—



—

Property & Facility Management 115.8



108.1



7



8



227.2



218.3



4



5

Project & Development Services 99.7



90.8



10



11



180.4



169.7



6



7

Advisory, Consulting and Other 44.4



40.5



10



9



86.1



73.4



17



18

Segment operating income $ 120.5



$ 100.9



19 %

20 %

$ 181.1



$ 147.2



23 %

23 % Equity earnings $ 0.4



$ 0.4



— %

(9) %

$ 0.1



$ 0.5



(80) %

(85) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 142.1



$ 128.1



11 %

11 %

$ 230.1



$ 195.8



18 %

18 % (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the Americas Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted.

Americas Second-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

Americas revenue growth of 15% was strong and broad-based across all service lines, led by Property & Facility Management primarily due to the ramp-up of recent wins and expansion of existing facilities management relationships with U.S. Corporate Solutions clients. Leasing led segment fee revenue growth, driven by the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. markets and across all major asset classes. Capital Markets reflected solid growth in both investment sales and debt placement.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 16.5% in USD for the quarter (16.4% in local currency), compared with 16.7% in 2018. The profitability reflected strong fee revenue growth offset by incremental investments in platform and client-facing technology.

EMEA Real Estate Services



($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Six Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Revenue $ 818.3



$ 846.6



(3) %

2 %

$ 1,541.7



$ 1,630.2



(5) %

1 % Reimbursements (153.7)



(153.0)



—



6



(318.3)



(309.0)



3



10

Revenue before reimbursements $ 664.6



$ 693.6



(4) %

1 %

$ 1,223.4



$ 1,321.2



(7) %

(1) % Gross contract costs1 (284.7)



(305.3)



(7)



(1)



(527.4)



(582.5)



(9)



(3)

Fee revenue1 $ 379.9



$ 388.3



(2) %

3 %

$ 696.0



$ 738.7



(6) %

— % Leasing 64.0



69.7



(8)



(3)



114.5



126.7



(10)



(4)

Capital Markets 73.4



84.1



(13)



(8)



133.0



168.1



(21)



(16)

Property & Facility Management 101.3



100.4



1



7



196.3



187.6



5



12

Project & Development Services 73.4



68.7



7



12



132.9



133.6



(1)



5

Advisory, Consulting and Other 67.8



65.4



4



9



119.3



122.7



(3)



3

Segment operating loss $ (1.3)



$ (1.4)



7 %

(59) %

$ (30.7)



$ (21.4)



(43) %

(62) % Equity losses $ (1.1)



$ —



n.m.



n.m.



$ (1.0)



$ —



n.m.



n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 9.6



$ 11.2



(14) %

(15) %

$ (8.6)



$ 3.8



n.m.



n.m.

(1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the EMEA Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted.

EMEA Second-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

EMEA's revenue and fee revenue both reflected marginal increases as solid annuity growth in Project & Development Services and Property & Facility Management was partially offset by softness in Capital Markets and Leasing. The change in Capital Markets compared favorably to a 20% decline in regional capital markets volumes, from the prior-year quarter, as reported by JLL Research.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 2.5% in USD (2.4% in local currency) for the quarter, compared with 2.9% last year. The profitability decrease primarily reflected the shift in business mix toward annuity revenues.

Asia Pacific Real Estate Services



($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) Three Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC

Six Months Ended June 30,

%

Change

in USD

%

Change

in LC 2019

2018





2019

2018



Revenue $ 855.2



$ 812.9



5 %

10 %

$ 1,603.9



$ 1,524.2



5 %

11 % Reimbursements (359.6)



(356.2)



1



6



(700.7)



(677.8)



3



10

Revenue before reimbursements $ 495.6



$ 456.7



9 %

13 %

$ 903.2



$ 846.4



7 %

12 % Gross contract costs1 (232.7)



(205.4)



13



17



(442.1)



(400.7)



10



15

Fee revenue1 $ 262.9



$ 251.3



5 %

9 %

$ 461.1



$ 445.7



3 %

9 % Leasing 62.3



55.3



13



17



95.6



90.1



6



11

Capital Markets 43.4



43.4



—



5



68.9



72.4



(5)



—

Property & Facility Management 73.7



69.0



7



12



148.0



136.8



8



14

Project & Development Services 36.9



37.2



(1)



4



70.1



67.1



4



10

Advisory, Consulting and Other 46.6



46.4



—



5



78.5



79.3



(1)



5

Segment operating income $ 26.6



$ 23.4



14 %

21 %

$ 27.3



$ 22.5



21 %

30 % Equity earnings $ 0.4



$ 0.7



(43) %

(45) %

$ 0.7



$ 1.0



(30) %

(30) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 33.6



$ 30.0



12 %

18 %

$ 40.9



$ 35.0



17 %

24 % (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the Asia Pacific Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted.

Asia Pacific Second-Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights:

Asia Pacific healthy growth in revenue and fee revenue across all services lines was highlighted by a double-digit increase in Leasing, primarily office and industrial sectors, and notable growth in Property & Facility Management, primarily due to expansion of existing client mandates and new client wins for Corporate Solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 12.8% in USD for the quarter (12.9% in local currency), compared with 12.0% in 2018. The 21% increase in segment operating income and 90 basis point margin expansion reflected the growth in transactional revenue together with continued cost discipline, which more than offset incremental investments in platform and client-facing technology.