JLL Reports Record Third-Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) today reported strong operating performance for the third quarter of 2018.

Consolidated revenue up 13 percent to $4.0 billion ; consolidated fee revenue 1 up 12 percent to $1.6 billion

Leasing, Corporate Solutions and LaSalle lead robust, double-digit consolidated organic revenue growth

Americas performance, LaSalle incentive fees and EMEA improvement drive strong margin expansion

LaSalle results highlight outstanding value generation on behalf of clients and continued profitable annuity revenue growth

Solid cash flow and disciplined working capital management drive net debt decrease

Semi-annual dividend of $0.41 per share declared; total 2018 dividends up 14 percent over 2017

"Across JLL, we capitalized on strong business fundamentals and our operating strength to deliver record third-quarter performance," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "We head into the remainder of this year with positive momentum and confidence in achieving outstanding 2018 results."

Summary Financial Results Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 3,969.8 $ 3,522.2 $ 11,428.7 $ 10,110.2 Revenue before reimbursements 2,213.7 1,980.7 6,268.1 5,471.5 Fee revenue1 1,591.4 1,419.5 4,366.4 3,867.8 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 134.9 $ 98.3 $ 283.0 $ 199.8 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 138.9 101.3 287.1 217.7 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.93 $ 2.15 $ 6.16 $ 4.37 Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 3.02 2.21 6.25 4.76 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 233.9 $ 187.3 $ 535.2 $ 439.9 Adjusted EBITDA, Real Estate Services 174.8 154.0 409.4 364.4 Adjusted EBITDA, LaSalle 59.2 33.3 126.0 75.5 (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Note: The company adopted ASC 606 and refined its non-GAAP definition "Fee revenue" in the first quarter of 2018. Comparative periods have been recast accordingly. In addition to the footnotes following the Financial Statements, refer to the company's April 2018 podcast (available on ir.jll.com) for additional information.

Consolidated



Three Months Ended September 30, %

Change %

Change Nine Months Ended September 30, %

Change %

Change ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) 2018 2017 in USD in LC 2018 2017 in USD in LC Leasing $ 573.4 $ 493.0 16 % 17 % $ 1,528.5 $ 1,377.8 11 % 10 % Capital Markets 264.0 278.3 (5) (4) 754.7 704.4 7 5 Property & Facility Management 2,137.0 1,903.0 12 14 6,382.9 5,655.1 13 12 Project & Development Services 633.5 568.0 12 14 1,822.1 1,613.1 13 11 Advisory, Consulting and Other 189.3 177.7 7 8 556.9 496.4 12 10 Real Estate Services ("RES") revenue $ 3,797.2 $ 3,420.0 11 % 13 % $ 11,045.1 $ 9,846.8 12 % 11 % LaSalle 172.6 102.2 69 71 383.6 263.4 46 43 Total revenue $ 3,969.8 $ 3,522.2 13 % 15 % $ 11,428.7 $ 10,110.2 13 % 12 % Reimbursements (1,756.1) (1,541.5) 14 17 (5,160.6) (4,638.7) 11 11 Revenue before reimbursements $ 2,213.7 $ 1,980.7 12 % 14 % $ 6,268.1 $ 5,471.5 15 % 13 % Gross contract costs1 (617.0) (554.1) 11 14 (1,892.4) (1,592.6) 19 16 Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity (5.3) (7.1) (25) (25) (9.3) (11.1) (16) (15) Total fee revenue1 $ 1,591.4 $ 1,419.5 12 % 14 % $ 4,366.4 $ 3,867.8 13 % 11 % Leasing 557.1 480.7 16 17 1,480.0 1,341.5 10 10 Capital Markets 248.0 264.4 (6) (5) 712.7 675.3 6 3 Property & Facility Management 288.5 269.1 7 9 831.2 756.2 10 8 Project & Development Services 189.1 171.3 10 13 559.5 477.4 17 15 Advisory, Consulting and Other 140.4 137.6 2 5 415.8 371.3 12 11 RES fee revenue 1,423.1 1,323.1 8 9 3,999.2 3,621.7 10 9 LaSalle 168.3 96.4 75 76 367.2 246.1 49 46 Operating income $ 190.9 $ 137.8 39 % 41 % $ 394.5 $ 284.0 39 % 40 % Equity earnings $ 3.4 $ 12.6 (73) % (73) % $ 27.2 $ 32.7 (17) % (17) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 233.9 $ 187.3 25 % 27 % $ 535.2 $ 439.9 22 % 22 % (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the Consolidated Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted. Note: The company adopted ASC 606 and revised its non-GAAP definition "Fee revenue" in the first quarter of 2018. Refer to the footnotes following the Financial Statements for additional discussion.

Consolidated Third-Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights:

Consolidated revenue and fee revenue increased 15 percent and 14 percent, respectively, compared with the prior year, with growth across all four segments.

Consolidated fee revenue increase in the RES service lines was led by Leasing, with notable contributions from Property & Facility Management and Project & Development Services. The decline in consolidated Capital Markets was driven by Asia Pacific . Geographically across the service lines, RES fee revenue growth was substantially driven by Americas, contributing 71 percent on a local currency basis, followed by EMEA (16 percent) and APAC (13 percent).



LaSalle's significant revenue growth reflects near-record incentive fees earned on the disposition of real estate assets on behalf of clients, along with increased advisory fees in the current year.

Consolidated operating expenses excluding reimbursed expenses were $2.0 billion and consolidated fee-based operating expenses 1 excluding restructuring and acquisition charges were $1.4 billion , increases of 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively, over last year.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $134.9 million , compared with $98.3 million in the prior-year quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was $233.9 million , compared with $187.3 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 14.7 percent in USD and local currency for the quarter, compared with 13.2 percent in 2017.

The consolidated performance improvement reflects:

Approximately 200 basis points of net operational expansion consisting of (i) 170 basis points from RES businesses and (ii) 120 basis points from LaSalle , enhancing the ability to fund (iii) 90 basis points of incremental investments in technology and people; partially offset by



Approximately 50 basis points of headwind associated with the treatment of 2017 indirect expenses as part of the adoption of ASC Topic 606. Refer to Note 6 following the Financial Statements of this news release for additional information.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.93 , up from $2.15 in 2017; adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.02 , up from $2.21 .

Balance Sheet and Net Interest Expense:

Total net debt was $742.8 million as of September 30, 2018, representing decreases of $229.8 million and $270.0 million from June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 , respectively. The decreases reflected strong cash generation from the company's trailing 12-month performance coupled with continued efforts to improve working capital management.

Net interest expense was $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease from $14.9 million in the prior-year quarter. A decline in the outstanding average borrowings, partially offset by a higher effective interest rate on the Credit Facility, contributed to the decrease in net interest expense.

The company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend payment will be made on December 14, 2018 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2018 . Total 2018 dividends of $0.82 per share increased from $0.72 per share in 2017.

Business Segment Performance Highlights Americas Real Estate Services Three Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) 2018 2017 in USD in LC 2018 2017 in USD in LC Revenue $ 2,201.6 $ 1,920.6 15 % 15 % $ 6,295.1 $ 5,653.0 11 % 12 % Reimbursements (1,251.5) (1,094.9) 14 15 (3,659.6) (3,283.4) 11 12 Revenue before reimbursements $ 950.1 $ 825.7 15 % 16 % $ 2,635.5 $ 2,369.6 11 % 12 % Gross contract costs1 (170.7) (124.9) 37 40 (460.4) (387.1) 19 20 Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity (5.3) (7.1) (25) (25) (9.3) (11.1) (16) (16) Fee revenue1 $ 774.1 $ 693.7 12 % 12 % $ 2,165.8 $ 1,971.4 10 % 10 % Leasing 413.3 360.7 15 15 1,119.4 1,029.3 9 9 Capital Markets 109.8 108.0 2 2 334.0 307.5 9 9 Property & Facility Management 120.1 105.9 13 14 338.4 297.3 14 13 Project & Development Services 85.6 82.0 4 6 255.3 240.3 6 7 Advisory, Consulting and Other 45.3 37.1 22 25 118.7 97.0 22 28 Operating income $ 104.4 $ 91.3 14 % 15 % $ 251.6 $ 220.0 14 % 15 % Equity earnings $ 0.1 $ 0.1 — % — % $ 0.6 $ 0.5 20 % 23 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 123.7 $ 108.2 14 % 15 % $ 319.5 $ 279.7 14 % 14 % (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the Americas Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted. Note: The company adopted ASC 606 and revised its non-GAAP definition "Fee revenue" in the first quarter of 2018. Refer to the footnotes following the Financial Statements for additional discussion.

Americas Third-Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights:

Americas double-digit revenue and fee revenue increases reflect broad-based growth across all service lines. Leasing led year-over-year segment growth, specifically strong performance in the Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Houston and Midwest U.S. markets. In addition, Property & Facility Management increased as a result of the ramp-up of recent wins and expansion of existing facilities management relationships with Corporate Solutions clients.

Operating expenses, excluding reimbursed expenses, were $845.7 million , up 16 percent from 2017. Fee-based operating expenses, excluding restructuring and acquisition charges, were $675.0 million , up 11 percent over 2017. These increases correlate with the growth in revenue and also reflect increased investments in platform technology transformation programs.

Operating income and adjusted EBITDA both increased 15 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 16.0 percent in USD and local currency for the quarter, compared with 15.6 percent in 2017. The increase in profitability reflects the broad-based revenue growth, particularly from Leasing and Corporate Solutions, and yields from cost management initiatives, partially offset by the incremental investments noted above. In addition, margin comparability is impacted by the adoption of ASC 606; refer to Footnote 6 following the Financial Statements for additional information.

EMEA Real Estate Services Three Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) 2018 2017 in USD in LC 2018 2017 in USD in LC Revenue $ 805.6 $ 750.0 7 % 9 % $ 2,435.8 $ 2,074.4 17 % 11 % Reimbursements (171.0) (108.5) 58 61 (480.0) (335.9) 43 36 Revenue before reimbursements $ 634.6 $ 641.5 (1) % — % $ 1,955.8 $ 1,738.5 12 % 6 % Gross contract costs1 (237.9) (258.9) (8) (7) (820.4) (739.2) 11 4 Fee revenue1 $ 396.7 $ 382.6 4 % 5 % $ 1,135.4 $ 999.3 14 % 8 % Leasing 78.4 69.6 13 14 205.1 182.3 13 7 Capital Markets 102.6 103.1 — — 270.7 251.7 8 2 Property & Facility Management 92.0 91.2 1 3 279.6 250.3 12 6 Project & Development Services 68.7 58.0 18 20 202.3 151.4 34 26 Advisory, Consulting and Other 55.0 60.7 (9) (8) 177.7 163.6 9 3 Operating income (loss) $ 11.1 $ 4.0 n.m. n.m. $ (10.3) $ (18.0) 43 % 52 % Equity earnings $ — $ — — % — % $ — $ — — % — % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 22.8 $ 15.5 47 % 51 % $ 26.6 $ 16.1 65 % 63 % n.m. - not meaningful as represented by a percentage change of greater than 100%, favorably or unfavorably. (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the EMEA Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted. Note: The company adopted ASC 606 and revised its non-GAAP definition "Fee revenue" in the first quarter of 2018. Refer to the footnotes following the Financial Statements for additional discussion.

EMEA Third-Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights:

EMEA revenue and fee revenue increased 9 percent and 5 percent, respectively, compared with the prior-year quarter. Fee revenue expansion was led by (i) Project & Development Services, driven by recent project wins and growth of the Tetris fit-out business in Continental Europe, and (ii) Leasing, primarily in Poland , Italy and Germany . Capital Markets growth in certain markets, primarily France and Portugal , was offset by investment sales transactions in Finland that did not recur this year. Geographically across service lines, fee revenue expansion was most notable in France , Poland and Portugal .

Operating expenses, excluding reimbursed expenses, decreased 1 percent from 2017 to $623.5 million , and fee-based operating expenses, excluding restructuring and acquisition charges, increased 3 percent to $385.6 million , compared with the prior-year quarter. The change in expenses correlates with the change in revenue before reimbursements and fee revenue.

Operating income increased by $7.1 million and adjusted EBITDA increased by $7.3 million from 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 5.7 percent in USD for the quarter (5.8 percent in local currency), compared with 4.0 percent last year. The improvement in profitability reflects the growth in revenue and reduction of Integral integration costs.

Asia Pacific Real Estate Services Three Months Ended September 30, % Change %

Change Nine Months Ended September 30, %

Change %

Change ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) 2018 2017 in USD in LC 2018 2017 in USD in LC Revenue $ 790.0 $ 749.4 5 % 10 % $ 2,314.2 $ 2,119.4 9 % 9 % Reimbursements (330.0) (333.5) (1) 4 (1,007.8) (1,005.9) — — Revenue before reimbursements $ 460.0 $ 415.9 11 % 15 % $ 1,306.4 $ 1,113.5 17 % 17 % Gross contract costs1 (207.7) (169.1) 23 28 (608.4) (462.5) 32 32 Fee revenue1 $ 252.3 $ 246.8 2 % 7 % $ 698.0 $ 651.0 7 % 7 % Leasing 65.4 50.4 30 35 155.5 129.9 20 20 Capital Markets 35.6 53.3 (33) (31) 108.0 116.1 (7) (7) Property & Facility Management 76.4 72.0 6 11 213.2 208.6 2 2 Project & Development Services 34.8 31.3 11 17 101.9 85.7 19 19 Advisory, Consulting and Other 40.1 39.8 1 5 119.4 110.7 8 7 Operating income $ 21.8 $ 24.2 (10) % (4) % $ 44.3 $ 50.6 (12) % (8) % Equity earnings $ 1.0 $ 0.9 11 % 4 % $ 2.0 $ 2.3 (13) % (9) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 28.3 $ 30.3 (7) % (1) % $ 63.3 $ 68.6 (8) % (5) % (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the Asia Pacific Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted. Note: The company adopted ASC 606 and revised its non-GAAP definition "Fee revenue" in the first quarter of 2018. Refer to the footnotes following the Financial Statements for additional discussion.

Asia Pacific Third-Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights:

Asia Pacific revenue and fee revenue increased 10 percent and 7 percent, respectively, compared with 2017. Leasing led overall fee revenue growth, primarily the office sector in China and Australia . The decline in Capital Markets fee revenue was a result of 2018 deal timing against a tough comparable prior-year period, where growth was outsized at greater than 30 percent over 2016. Geographically across service lines, fee revenue expansion was most notable in Greater China .

Operating expenses, excluding reimbursed expenses, were $438.2 million and fee-based operating expenses, excluding restructuring and acquisition charges, were $230.5 million , increases of 17 percent and 8 percent, respectively, over the prior year. The increase in expenses reflects revenue-related expense growth and increased investments in people.

Operating income and adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly compared with 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated on a fee-revenue basis, was 11.2 percent in USD for the quarter (11.4 percent in local currency), compared with 12.3 percent in 2017. Margin compression was primarily due to the net shift in service mix toward annuity-based revenue.

LaSalle Three Months Ended September 30, %

Change %

Change Nine Months Ended September 30, %

Change %

Change ($ in millions, "LC" = local currency) 2018 2017 in USD in LC 2018 2017 in USD in LC Revenue $ 172.6 $ 102.2 69 % 71 % $ 383.6 $ 263.4 46 % 43 % Reimbursements(a) (3.6) (4.6) (22) (21) (13.2) (13.5) (2) (3) Revenue before reimbursements $ 169.0 $ 97.6 73 % 75 % $ 370.4 $ 249.9 48 % 45 % Gross contract costs(a) (0.7) (1.2) (42) (36) (3.2) (3.8) (16) (21) Fee revenue1 $ 168.3 $ 96.4 75 % 76 % $ 367.2 $ 246.1 49 % 46 % Advisory fees(a) 65.5 60.3 9 7 196.1 180.9 8 3 Transaction fees & other(a) 7.9 3.1 n.m. n.m. 25.6 16.8 52 74 Incentive fees 94.9 33.0 n.m. n.m. 145.5 48.4 n.m. n.m. Operating income $ 57.3 $ 21.7 n.m. n.m. $ 102.2 $ 44.7 n.m. n.m. Equity earnings $ 2.3 $ 11.6 (80) % (81) % $ 24.6 $ 29.9 (18) % (18) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 59.2 $ 33.3 78 % 81 % $ 126.0 $ 75.5 67 % 64 % n.m. - not meaningful as represented by a percentage change of greater than 100%, favorably or unfavorably. (a) Gross contract costs are primarily within Advisory fees and Reimbursements are primarily within Other. (1) For discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see Note 1 following the Financial Statements in this news release. Percentage variances in the LaSalle Performance Highlights below are calculated and presented on a local currency basis, unless otherwise noted. Note: The company adopted ASC 606 and revised its non-GAAP definition "Fee revenue" in the first quarter of 2018. Refer to the footnotes following the Financial Statements for additional discussion.

LaSalle Third-Quarter 2018 Performance Highlights:

LaSalle revenue and fee revenue growth were driven by outstanding incentive fee performance from real estate dispositions on behalf of clients, predominantly in Asia Pacific . Continued expansion of private equity mandates drove solid advisory fee revenue growth.

Equity earnings in the current year reflect gains on the sale of legacy investments substantially offset by net valuation decreases for investments in North America . Equity earnings in 2017 were driven by net valuation increases for investments in Europe and Asia .

Operating expenses, excluding reimbursed expenses, were $111.7 million , up 48 percent from 2017. Fee-based operating expenses, excluding restructuring and acquisition charges, were $111.0 million , up 49 percent from 2017. The expense increases reflect higher variable compensation expense as a result of additional incentive fees.

Operating income increased 168 percent and adjusted EBITDA increased 81 percent, both compared with last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.2 percent in USD for the quarter (35.4 percent in local currency), compared with 34.5 percent last year. The increase in margin is driven by higher incentive fees, partially offset by the decline in equity earnings.

Assets under management (AUM) were $59.5 billion as of September 30, 2018, a decrease of 1 percent in USD (up 2 percent in local currency) from $59.9 billion as of June 30, 2018 . The net decrease in AUM resulted from $2.2 billion of dispositions and withdrawals and $1.7 billion of foreign currency decreases, partially offset by $1.8 billion of acquisitions and $1.7 billion of net valuation increases. Private equity assets represented 88 percent of AUM as of September 30, 2018 , compared with 80 percent as of September 30, 2017 .

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities.JLL is a Fortune 500 company with operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 88,000 as of September 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll/

https://twitter.com/jll

https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle

Live Webcast Conference Call Management will offer a live webcast for shareholders,

analysts and investment professionals on Wednesday,

November 6, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Please use the following webcast link: https://engage.vevent.com/rt/joneslanglasalleincorporated~110618 Management will also conduct a conference call.

If you are unable to join the live webcast and would like to participate in the teleconference,

please dial into one of the following phone numbers five to ten minutes before the start

time (the passcode will be required): ■ United States callers: ■ International callers: ■ Passcode: +1 844 231 9804 +1 402 858 7998 9453978 Supplemental Information Audio Replay Supplemental information regarding the third quarter 2018 earnings call has been posted to the Investor Relations section of JLL's website: ir.jll.com. An audio replay will be available for download or stream. Information and the

link can be found on JLL's website: ir.jll.com .

If you have any questions, please contact JLL Investor Relations: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding, among other things, future financial results and performance, achievements, dividends, plans and objectives may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the company's actual results, performance, achievements, dividends, plans and objectives to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, and risks to the company's business in general, please refer to those factors discussed under "Business," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk," and elsewhere in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, and in other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, management expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations or results, or any change in events.

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue before reimbursements $ 2,213.7 $ 1,980.7 $ 6,268.1 $ 5,471.5 Reimbursements 1,756.1 1,541.5 5,160.6 4,638.7 Total Revenue $ 3,969.8 $ 3,522.2 $ 11,428.7 $ 10,110.2 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 1,287.0 $ 1,155.4 $ 3,624.7 $ 3,199.4 Operating, administrative and other 689.4 642.3 2,124.5 1,852.5 Reimbursed expenses 1,756.1 1,541.5 5,160.6 4,638.7 Depreciation and amortization 42.7 41.8 131.1 122.3 Restructuring and acquisition charges (credits)5 3.7 3.4 (6.7) 13.3 Total operating expenses 3,778.9 3,384.4 11,034.2 9,826.2 Operating income 190.9 137.8 394.5 284.0 Interest expense, net of interest income 12.3 14.9 40.4 42.5 Equity earnings from real estate ventures 3.4 12.6 27.2 32.7 Other (expense) income (0.3) (0.3) 3.9 0.7 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 181.7 135.2 385.2 274.9 Provision for income taxes 45.6 36.0 96.7 73.1 Net income 136.1 99.2 288.5 201.8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1.2 0.9 5.3 1.8 Net income attributable to the company $ 134.9 $ 98.3 $ 283.2 $ 200.0 Dividends on unvested common stock, net of tax benefit — — 0.2 0.2 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 134.9 $ 98.3 $ 283.0 $ 199.8 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.96 $ 2.17 $ 6.22 $ 4.41 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,549 45,349 45,495 45,299 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.93 $ 2.15 $ 6.16 $ 4.37 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,965 45,814 45,930 45,729 Please reference attached financial statement notes.

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 AMERICAS - REAL ESTATE SERVICES Revenue $ 2,201.6 $ 1,920.6 $ 6,295.1 $ 5,653.0 Reimbursements (1,251.5) (1,094.9) (3,659.6) (3,283.4) Revenue before reimbursements 950.1 825.7 2,635.5 2,369.6 Gross contract costs1 (170.7) (124.9) (460.4) (387.1) Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity1 (5.3) (7.1) (9.3) (11.1) Fee revenue1 774.1 693.7 2,165.8 1,971.4 Compensation, operating and administrative expenses 821.2 710.2 2,306.8 2,078.2 Depreciation and amortization 24.5 24.2 77.1 71.4 Total segment operating expenses, excluding reimbursed 845.7 734.4 2,383.9 2,149.6 Gross contract costs1 (170.7) (124.9) (460.4) (387.1) Total fee-based segment operating expenses 675.0 609.5 1,923.5 1,762.5 Segment operating income $ 104.4 $ 91.3 $ 251.6 $ 220.0 Equity earnings 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.5 Total segment income $ 104.5 $ 91.4 $ 252.2 $ 220.5 Adjusted operating income1 $ 102.4 $ 87.7 $ 252.4 $ 219.2 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 123.7 $ 108.2 $ 319.5 $ 279.7 EMEA - REAL ESTATE SERVICES Revenue $ 805.6 $ 750.0 $ 2,435.8 $ 2,074.4 Reimbursements (171.0) (108.5) (480.0) (335.9) Revenue before reimbursements 634.6 641.5 1,955.8 1,738.5 Gross contract costs1 (237.9) (258.9) (820.4) (739.2) Fee revenue1 396.7 382.6 1,135.4 999.3 Compensation, operating and administrative expenses 611.7 625.9 1,931.4 1,723.5 Depreciation and amortization 11.8 11.6 34.7 33.0 Total segment operating expenses, excluding reimbursed 623.5 637.5 1,966.1 1,756.5 Gross contract costs1 (237.9) (258.9) (820.4) (739.2) Total fee-based segment operating expenses 385.6 378.6 1,145.7 1,017.3 Segment operating income (loss) $ 11.1 $ 4.0 $ (10.3) $ (18.0) Equity earnings — — — — Total segment income (loss) $ 11.1 $ 4.0 $ (10.3) $ (18.0) Adjusted operating income (loss)1 $ 14.1 $ 7.6 $ (0.8) $ (6.8) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 22.8 $ 15.5 $ 26.6 $ 16.1

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Continued Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 ASIA PACIFIC - REAL ESTATE SERVICES Revenue $ 790.0 $ 749.4 $ 2,314.2 $ 2,119.4 Reimbursements (330.0) (333.5) (1,007.8) (1,005.9) Revenue before reimbursements 460.0 415.9 1,306.4 1,113.5 Gross contract costs1 (207.7) (169.1) (608.4) (462.5) Fee revenue1 252.3 246.8 698.0 651.0 Compensation, operating and administrative expenses 432.6 386.5 1,245.1 1,047.2 Depreciation and amortization 5.6 5.2 17.0 15.7 Total segment operating expenses, excluding reimbursed 438.2 391.7 1,262.1 1,062.9 Gross contract costs1 (207.7) (169.1) (608.4) (462.5) Total fee-based segment operating expenses 230.5 222.6 653.7 600.4 Segment operating income $ 21.8 $ 24.2 $ 44.3 $ 50.6 Equity earnings 1.0 0.9 2.0 2.3 Total segment income $ 22.8 $ 25.1 $ 46.3 $ 52.9 Adjusted operating income1 $ 22.4 $ 24.9 $ 46.2 $ 52.5 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 28.3 $ 30.3 $ 63.3 $ 68.6 LASALLE Revenue $ 172.6 $ 102.2 $ 383.6 $ 263.4 Reimbursements (3.6) (4.6) (13.2) (13.5) Revenue before reimbursements 169.0 97.6 370.4 249.9 Gross contract costs1 (0.7) (1.2) (3.2) (3.8) Fee revenue1 168.3 96.4 367.2 246.1 Segment operating expenses, excluding reimbursed expenses 111.7 75.9 268.2 205.2 Gross contract costs1 (0.7) (1.2) (3.2) (3.8) Total fee-based segment operating expenses 111.0 74.7 265.0 201.4 Segment operating income $ 57.3 $ 21.7 $ 102.2 $ 44.7 Equity earnings 2.3 11.6 24.6 29.9 Total segment income $ 59.6 $ 33.2 $ 126.8 $ 74.5 Adjusted operating income1 $ 57.3 $ 21.7 $ 102.2 $ 44.7 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 59.2 $ 33.3 $ 126.0 $ 75.5 JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Segment Operating Results (Unaudited) Continued Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 SEGMENT RECONCILING ITEMS Fee revenue $ 1,591.4 $ 1,419.5 $ 4,366.4 $ 3,867.8 Gross contracts costs1 617.0 554.1 1,892.4 1,592.6 Net non-cash MSR and mortgage banking derivative activity1 5.3 7.1 9.3 11.1 Revenue before reimbursements $ 2,213.7 $ 1,980.7 $ 6,268.1 $ 5,471.5 Reimbursements 1,756.1 1,541.5 5,160.6 4,638.7 Revenue $ 3,969.8 $ 3,522.2 $ 11,428.7 $ 10,110.2 Segment operating expenses excluding restructuring and acquisition charges 3,775.2 3,381.0 11,040.9 9,812.9 Segment operating income $ 194.6 $ 141.2 $ 387.8 $ 297.3 Restructuring and acquisition charges (credits)5 3.7 3.4 (6.7) 13.3 Operating income $ 190.9 $ 137.8 $ 394.5 $ 284.0 Please reference attached financial statement notes.

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2018 2017 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (0.3) $ 277.7 Cash used in investing activities (147.2) (122.0) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 172.5 (165.4) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20.9) 11.4 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 4.1 $ 1.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 471.7 454.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 475.8 $ 455.7 Please reference attached financial statement notes.