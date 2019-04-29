JLL secures $664.1M construction loan for 9 Dekalb in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets experts today announced the firm secured $664.1 million in construction financing on behalf of JDS Development Group. The loan was provided by Otéra Capital Inc. and Silverstein Capital Partners, and will be used to complete construction of 9 Dekalb Avenue, which will become the borough's tallest building at 1,066 feet upon completion in 2022.

Vice Chairmen Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland and Jonathan Schwartz, Managing Directors Michael Diaz and Mark Fisher and Associates Matthew Collins and Sean Bastian, led the JLL team on the transaction.

"This project checked all the boxes: a premier sponsor with deep development experience, a marquee building that will define the Brooklyn skyline and lenders that recognized this as an outstanding opportunity," said Appel.

The building will include 425 rental apartments, 30 percent of which will be capped below market rates. The project also boasts 150 condominiums and 120,000 square feet of retail.

