JLL to Host Leadership Webcast Featuring Greg O'Brien, CEO, Markets

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) today announced it will host a webcast for investors and analysts featuring a conversation with Greg O'Brien, CEO, Markets, on Thursday, September 29 from 10 - 11 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast program will consist of a brief business overview followed by a live Q&A session.

O'Brien is a member of Global Executive Board with responsibility for strategic leadership and oversight of all regional and local market operations including the Leasing, Property and Asset Management, Consulting and Project & Development Services businesses.

O'Brien joined JLL in 2008 during the acquisition of The Staubach Company, where he was CEO. He was named CEO, Americas in 2014 and assumed his current role in January 2021. Based in Washington D.C., he works closely with JLL's clients and teams in cities around world.

The link to register for the webcast can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com. Registration is open throughout the call.

The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: [email protected]

