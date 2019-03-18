JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments Share Four Tips on Meeting and Mingling with New Neighbors

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS, a modern apartment complex located in Greenwich, CT, is home to a vibrant community of residents and their four-legged best friends. With an array of community events and festivals, local parks, legendary shopping along Greenwich Ave, and close proximity to the Greenwich MetroNorth Train Station, residents will never have to look too far for something to do. In an area such as this, it is easy to befriend new neighbors in no time at all! JLOFTS Greenwich Apartments shares how to meet and mingle with like-minded residents from the JLOFTS community.

Host a mixer: Welcome to the neighborhood! Open your spacious JLOFTS apartment up to new community members for a meetup mixer. Prepare hors d'oeuvres in the European-style kitchen, make a pitcher of springtime sangria and get to know the new neighbors in a relaxed environment. Your Nobilia kitchen is perfect for preparing and displaying all the best treats for your guests.

Spend time on J-Roof: Allow your new neighbors to experience what it means to be a JLOFTS community member by venturing up to J-Roof together. Engage in a friendly putting competition, set up an outdoor dinner, or simply bond over a love of sunshine or stargazing. The activities are endless up here, and there is plenty of seating for everyone!

Schedule a doggie date: Remember, JLOFTS is bark-friendly, so find a fellow dog-lover and set aside time to stroll through a nearby park or play an exhilarating game of fetch. Be sure to visit the self-service dog spa after for a quick and easy clean up. Dogs are just as sociable as humans and enjoy meeting new fetch partners, so be sure to get out there and find some furry friends for Fido!

Enjoy a spring bike ride: With bike racks located right outside JLOFTS, it has never been easier to head out for an afternoon bike ride with the new neighbors. Get acquainted with the town of Greenwich , share your favorite local haunts or visit theirs, or simply enjoy the warm weather and sunshine! Residents can rest easy knowing that their bikes can be stored safely in the bike racks upon return to the JLOFTS community.

In addition to these activities, residents may also find the JLOFTS Clubroom and the private dining room at their disposal. Between these amenities and the modern, spacious living options, it is no wonder that JLOFTS is reaching new heights in contemporary rental living!

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

