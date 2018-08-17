JLOFTS Greenwich is Perfect for Business or Pleasure

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich, CT apartments that offer stunning contemporary residences and spacious, stylish office space—feature a modern design, high ceilings, and wood floors in addition to unique amenities such as a roof-top deck and clubroom. They are also located near Greenwich Avenue, the railroad, and the Long Island Sound Beaches. JLOFTS discusses why its units are the perfect place for business or pleasure.

The amenities at JLOFTS are nothing short of amazing. The clubroom boasts an abundance of oversized couches and chairs to sink into. Residents can relax with a book and their favorite beverage, watch a show on the big-screen TV, or catch up with a friend in front of a roaring fire. Or, indulge in a cocktail at the fully stocked bar. Residents who want to be outdoors can take a trip up to the J-Roof—a spacious, landscaped rooftop deck with an incredible skyline view. Thanks to sheltered portions of the deck, it is possible to both bask in the sun or cool off in the shade. Residents can also dine al fresco by taking advantage of J-Roof's outdoor grills and dining area. And, work on that golf game on J-Roof's putting green. Finally, JLOFTS is completely dog-friendly, with a self-service dog spa stocked with cleaning and grooming supplies!

JLOFTS features the ultimate in office space. Office space is available at JLOFTS. With trendy exposed concrete walls and ductwork, you will love bringing in clients to show off your new space. The larger office is 2,392 RSF and the smaller office is 1,390 RSF. Furniture is available for purchase in the larger office. These spaces can accommodate any businesses that are not medical or retail.

JLOFTS residents live in an active community in a prime location. Greenwich is a vibrant community that offers the best in restaurants and shopping just outside JLOFTS' doors. JLOFTS residents can network with locals at community events, wow their clients at a business lunch downtown, or indulge in some me-time at the spa at JLOFTS' sister property the J House Greenwich hotel.

Easy travel to Manhattan. JLOFTS offers easy access to Manhattan via the Metro North Train. Enjoy a stress-free commute to the city for that important business meeting or venture into Manhattan after work for a special date night. JLOFTS Greenwich is perfect for business or pleasure!

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

