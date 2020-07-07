JLQ Technology Selects Synopsys DesignWare IP to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation SoCs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

JLQ Technology has adopted Synopsys' broad DesignWare IP portfolio to reduce risk and speed time-to-market for next-generation mobile chipsets

High-quality DesignWare IP for USB, MIPI, and DDR is shipping in billions of SoCs

Long-standing collaboration between the two companies has resulted in first-pass silicon success and volume production for JLQ's prior SoC designs

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that JLQ Technology Co., Ltd. has selected Synopsys DesignWare® Interface IP to accelerate development of its new generation of high-performance, low-power systems-on-chips (SoCs) for a range of applications. JLQ chose Synopsys' silicon-proven DesignWare IP, including USB, MIPI, DDR, and more, due to Synopsys' established track record of providing high-quality IP solutions that have enabled JLQ to deliver the best combination of performance, power, and area for their target applications. JLQ Technology develops mobile chips and solutions, as well as SoCs for intelligent IoT products including smart cameras, smart players, and industrial robots to contribute to the development of a more connected world.

"As we grow into a world-class fabless semiconductor company, we rely on high-quality IP to help us lower our design risk, differentiate our SoCs, and accelerate our time-to-market," said Liang Chen, vice president of project engineering at JLQ Technology. "Our collaboration with Synopsys through the years has enabled us to successfully build highly competitive products that are shipping in volume. We selected Synopsys, the leading provider of interface IP, due to their unmatched technical expertise and responsive local support infrastructure."

"Synopsys is at the forefront of providing high-quality IP solutions that give designers a competitive edge in their markets," said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "As the leading provider of interface IP, Synopsys is an active contributor to all of the major standards bodies, helping to drive wide adoption of new protocols and enabling designers to integrate the necessary functionality into their designs with significantly less risk."

Availability

DesignWare USB, MIPI, and DDR IP solutions are available now.

About Synopsys DesignWare IP

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad Synopsys DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors, and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enables designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on Synopsys DesignWare IP, visit https://www.synopsys.com/designware.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/.

