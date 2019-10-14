J&M Roofing Now Offering Roof Repair and Replacement Services in Orlando & Surrounding Cities

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading GAF Master Elite certified roofing contractor J&M Roofing is pleased to announce the recent extension of its services to Orlando and surrounding cities. The company is already one of the most trusted roofing contractors across Atlanta and Jacksonville and is now looking forward to offering its premium services in other Florida cities as well.

"We are excited to announce the extension of our seasoned roofing services to Orlando and surrounding cities from this month. We have been proudly serving the Atlanta and Jacksonville community for several years, and we boast quite a long line of happy clients here. We are now aspiring to extend that same premier roofing assistance to Orlando and surrounding communities. We have found an increasing need for a GAF Master Elite certified roofing contractor in these communities and, thus, the recent extension. We are confident of supporting our new service locations with the same expert level of roofing assistance that we are renowned for in Jacksonville and Atlanta," stated Taylor Albright, Regional Manager from J&M Roofing.

A name of a significant reputation with almost a decade of professional experience, J&M Roofing is one of the handful of GAF Master Elite certified roofing contractors in North America. The company specializes in residential roof repair and assures licensed and insured services by a dynamic team of experienced and trained professionals.

J&M Roofing caters to almost all kinds of roofing issues. From aged roofs to storm-damaged roofs, the company promises expert assistance for all problems.

"No project is big or small for us. We are flexible to work on all kinds of roofing problems and support you with expert roof installation, repair, or roof replacement service. Whether you are down with a leaking roof or experiencing problems near vents, chimneys, or skylights- count on us as you're your most trusted roofing contractor."

J&M Roofing is renowned for offering a prompt, comprehensive, and customized roofing service for every client. The company starts every project with a thorough and expert evaluation of the roof on the client's home. Based on the evaluation report, J&M Roofing professionals recommend the most compatible solution concerning the client's needs and interests.

"As your one-stop roofing contractor, we are ready to offer any service that you may need with your roof. Whether it's a new roof installation or a roof repair job or complete roof replacement, we are your ultimate roofing partner for all. You can count on us for roofing services for flat & low slope roofs, metal roofs, and also for replacement of roofing shingles," Albright added.

The leading roofing company also extends assistance with roofing maintenance. In regards to roof installation, J&M Roofing offers an industry-leading 5-year Workmanship Warranty.

The company also offers financing services to support clients in large-scale roofing projects.

