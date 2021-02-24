JMF Landscaping, Inc. Announces Acquisition in the Landscape Services Industry

The Yards of Pleasure garden center was a leader in the distribution of garden center supplies to landscaping and hardscaping contractors as well as home garden enthusiasts. With this acquisition, JMF Landscaping has been able to expand upon both landscape services and garden center operations. Along with trees, shrubs, annuals and perennials, JMF offers a great selection of vegetable starts for your home garden. For the contractor or home improvement warrior a variety of mulch, stone, loam and stone dust are available for pickup and delivery. The garden center also carries an array of hand tools, plenty of grass seed, fertilizer, soils, birding products, statuary, pots and a wide variety of decorative lawn ornaments.

JMF Landscaping, Garden Center & Nursery owner Justin Ferrante stated, "We are excited and looking forward to working with the people and businesses throughout the community of Holbrook. Our new location presents a great opportunity for accelerating natural synergies between our landscaping and garden center divisions. We look forward to playing an active role in the community and look forward to creating positive customer experiences one interaction at a time."

JMF Landscaping is a family run business that began as a small landscaping service company in 1998. Consistent, high quality work has led to steady growth and we will continue to offer products and services to the south shore. The JMF team prides themselves on being professional, knowledgeable and helpful. We're here seven days a week from April 1st to December 24th each season. Stop in and say hello; we would love to hear about your garden and your landscaping projects.

Please visit our website, jmflandscaping.com, for more information on our services and to see our Learning Center , which contains useful gardening tips , landscaping ideas , and educational resources .

Thank you for all your support!

Contact:

JMF Landscaping, Inc.

Owner Justin Ferrante

720 S. Franklin St.

Holbrook, MA 02343

(781) 767-4242

www.jmflandscaping.com

Media Relations – Aaron Butler

(781) 767-4242 ext. 74

[email protected]

SOURCE JMF Landscaping

