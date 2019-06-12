JMG Realty's Lee Rogers Installed As President of the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando (AAGO)

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMG Realty Inc. is pleased to announce that Lee Rogers, Regional Manager with JMG Realty, has been installed as President of the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando (AAGO) for 2019.



AAGO CEO Chip Tatum said of Rogers, "Lee Rogers is a visionary who understands the critical role the association plays in advancing and advocating on behalf of the apartment industry." Within the JMG portfolio, properties under Rogers' supervision have earned multiple portfolio awards including Special Recognition Property (three times), Highest Income, Lowest Delinquencies, Assistant Property Manager of the Year and Property Manager of the Year. Most recently she completed one of the portfolio's fastest lease-ups for a new construction property (Sonoma Hills at Horizon West, pictured).

Since 1972, the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando has worked to represent and be an advocate for the interests of the Orlando multifamily rental housing industry. The organization ensures high property management standards, resident satisfaction, and safety throughout the greater Orlando MSA. The organization also currently represents approximately 177,304 apartment homes in Orlando as well as the 274 Owners and Managers, 689 suppliers to the multi-family industry with 6,852 individual members.



In her role with JMG Realty, Lee oversees the property management operations and multiple owner liaisons in Florida encompassing approximately 3,000 +/- units. Throughout her tenure with JMG, her apartment management expertise has ranged from market feasibility studies, acquisition, property renovations, new construction rent-up, management of stabilized assets and receivership of properties ranging from garden style, mixed use, mixed income assets.



Under her supervision, Lee's properties have won multiple annual awards at the annual AAGO Golden Key Awards including Service Team of the Year, Assistant Manager of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign, Best Lease Up, Best Curb Appeal, Leasing Consultant of the Year (twice), Property Manager of the Year and Luxury Community of the Year (twice). Within the JMG portfolio her properties have received multiple portfolio awards as well including Special Recognition Property (three times), Highest Income, Lowest Delinquencies, Assistant Property Manager of the Year and Property Manager of the Year. Most recently she completed one of the portfolio's fastest lease-ups for a new construction property.

During her tenure she has worked tirelessly to give back to the industry by teaching AAGO education classes and serving on the Board of Directors for the AAGO. She has held numerous offices with the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando including Membership Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President, and will now lead the AAGO as its 2019 President as she also serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Apartment Association (FAA).

Over the years, Lee has created and brought great value to JMG and its clients. She has done so by consistently exceeding owner's goals through analyzing and understanding market trends, developing excellent instincts for identifying and pursuing early multifamily trends, and has proven herself to be a strong leader in the multifamily industry by always being ready to lend a helping hand to others. Chip Tatum, CEO of AAGO, says, "Lee Rogers is a visionary who understands the critical role the association plays in advancing and advocating on behalf of the apartment industry. She also believes strongly in engaging and cultivating the future generation of leaders in the association and has invested a great deal of her time and energy to this effort. With Mrs. Rogers at the helm we are confident that AAGO will be positioned for success well into the future!"



Lee is an outstanding representative for the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando, JMG Realty and the overall multifamily industry with a great commitment to her chosen profession.

Congratulations Lee on your latest accomplishment ! Everyone at JMG is very proud of you.

