JMG's Smetzer Named 2020 Advocate of the Year by National Apartment Association

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JMG Realty, Inc is pleased to share that In recognition of her immense contributions to the apartment industry and its advocacy efforts, Bonnie Smetzer, CPM, HCCP, partner and executive vice president of JMG Realty Inc., has been selected as the National Apartment Association's (NAA) 2020 Advocate of the Year.

JMG Realty, Inc.

Each fall, NAA recognizes the U.S. apartment industry's top grassroots advocate. This award, the Advocacy365 Advocate of the Year, is one of NAA's most prestigious and recognizes outstanding voluntary contributions to industry advocacy at the local, state and national levels.

In 2020, Smetzer volunteered her time to serve as the industry's voice on the State of Florida's Eviction Mitigation Task Force. In this role, she participated in weekly meetings with state officials, renter advocacy groups, and community partners to identify solutions to housing challenges posed by COVID-19. Smetzer also played a critical role by serving on FAA's 2020 Government Affairs Council, which was responsible for guiding the association's overall advocacy strategy throughout the ongoing pandemic.

"I am so honored to receive the Advocate of the Year Award from the National Apartment Association. JMG Realty has always supported my involvement in the apartment association at the local, state and national level, which has helped me become a strong advocate over the years for the apartment industry and enabled me to receive this award," Smetzer said upon receiving the award.

In her role with JMG Realty, Bonnie oversees the property management operations and owner consulting in Florida encompassing approximately 10,000 +/- units. Throughout her tenure with JMG, her apartment management expertise has ranged from market feasibility studies, acquisition, renovation, new construction rent-up, stabilization and receivership of properties ranging from garden style, mixed use, mixed income, and mid to high rise properties. Bonnie also served as President of the Florida Apartment Association in 2019.

Tim Brock, President of JMG Realty said the following, "Bonnie continues to be a significant contributor to not only JMG, but the multifamily industry through her commitment to NAA & FAA. She works tirelessly to bring her experience to these organizations and is a valuable representative for our industry."

ABOUT JMG REALTY

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA for more than two decades, JMG Realty, Inc. has operated as a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment, financial services, and management of multi-family real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 30,000 units in both existing and new development properties across the United States. Defined by Integrity, Trust and Ethics, JMG Realty continues to influence the multi-family industry by delivering on the experience of team members and a record of award-winning performance. For more information visit www.jmgrealty.com.

