JMS-Represented Composer Zong Chiang and IndieCade Winner AmaVR Change Mother's Day Celebrations With VR Film 'Dear Mom'

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Composer Zong Chiang, represented by JMS Music Studio, joins hands with AmaVR to compose new meaning to the concept of togetherness this Mother's Day. Following their 2019 IndieCadie-winning collaboration, they leverage technology to erase gaps that prevent people from connecting. Their new-age VR film Dear Mom is about an aspiring artist who leaves her family to pursue dreams. Tackling the complexity of mother-daughter relationships in a 360-degree experience, this cinematic collaboration explores the meaning of interconnection. At the end of this avant-garde experience, viewers can create a personalized gift to share.

Featured cover for VR short film Dear Mom with music by Zong Chiang

As the world copes with COVID-19, the strain caused by separation and differences grows increasingly stark. Dear Mom aims to bridge these gaps with a story that showcases moments that keep people together. Dear Mom is AmaVR's first public debut, incorporating storytelling, soundtrack, and interactive components to narrate the Asian American immigrant experience. This story resonated with Facebook/Oculus who decided to bring it to a larger audience.

To bring the story to life aurally, Chiang remotely collaborated with cellist Dr. Alex Kelly and sound engineer Justin Lieberman. Focusing on nuanced interactions, Chiang takes the audience on an aural extravaganza of the ups and downs of relationships. Weaving electronic music with cello performances, his hybrid score paints with musical strokes the relationship between humans and technology.

Through mesmeric music woven into a captivating narrative, Chiang and AmaVR hope to imprint in hearts the experience of connecting. Dear Mom is dedicated to mothers and mother figures worldwide. New age storytelling enhanced by stirring compositions affirm that unity in a time of difficulty knows no boundaries.

Dear Mom premiers May 8, 2020, on platforms including Facebook, Oculus, and YouTube.

About Zong Chiang

Zong Chiang is a versatile, multi-instrumental musician-composer with over 10 albums under his belt. Nominated at the 2020 LA Live Score Film Festival, he is set to graduate with a Master of Music in Screen Scoring from USC Thornton.

About AmaVR

AmaVR envisions a world of storytelling with the use of augmented reality, virtual reality, and projection mapping. LA Times featured their Indie Cadie-winning "Ama's Momento" as "heart-achingly thoughtful."

About JMS Music Studio

Founded by San-Sheng Chiang, JMS Music Studio is a global recorded music company, representing a broad array of international artists. Committed to innovative artistry, the company nurtures artists across musical genres.

