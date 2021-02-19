JN White® Commits to Keeping High-Tech Manufacturing Jobs in the U.S. With Latest Acquisition

PERRY, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JN White®, an industry leader in membrane switch and graphic overlay engineering and manufacturing technology, has announced its acquisition of ECI Screenprint Inc., located in Watertown, CT. The acquisition will make JN White, a 60-year-old Perry, NY business, a powerhouse in the industry, and reaffirms its commitment to keeping high-tech manufacturing jobs in the U.S. It will now operate two technology manufacturing locations, one in New York and one in Connecticut, with enhanced engineering, production and manufacturing capabilities across both facilities.

An ECI Technologies employee works on the production floor of ECI Technologies Watertown, CT manufacturing facility. A JN White employee loads a Preco Automated Die-Cutting machine at the company's Perry, NY manufacturing facility.

"This strategic asset acquisition will bring together JN White's award-winning capabilities with ECI's capabilities, and impeccable track record, giving us access to a broader market, broader customer base and greater market share of the membrane switch, user interface and graphic overlay market," says Jason Aymerich, President of JN White.

This will be JN White's fourth acquisition and the company plans to continue its rapid strategic growth strategy. "Manufacturing jobs can be kept in the U.S., including high-tech sectors, and we are committed to proving it," continued Aymerich.

"After founding and growing ECI for the last 30 years, this provides ECI, its employees, and customer base to be positioned for growth for the next 30 years. Joining forces with JN White, is exactly what is needed to catapult growth," says ECI's President and CEO Edward Cook."

U.S. manufacturing has its advantages, if the pricing can be kept competitive. Those advantages include more jobs for Americans, reduced costs for deliveries, shorter lead times, environmentally friendly manufacturing standards, higher standards for safety and quality control, and tax revenue for the U.S. When asked whether pricing can be kept competitive, Aymerich replied, "It absolutely can, and we prove it every single day."

The changes and improvements for customers of both JN White and ECI Screenprint will include access to expanded product line offerings and manufacturing capabilities, the ability to utilize either the New York or Connecticut facility for manufacturing, and extended engineering and design resources.

Both companies will continue to operate under separate names for the near term, with ECI Screenprint becoming ECI Technologies – A JN White Company. ECI's employees will all remain in place, adding to JN White's 95 employees, with plans to hire more people in the coming year at both JN White and ECI Technologies.

"Both companies have the same approach to corporate culture, symbiotic product offerings and capabilities, deep heritages in screen printing for electronic components, and diverse customer bases. This acquisition allows JN White to expand the company's overall value while remaining committed to advancing U.S. based technology manufacturing," says Randy White, CEO of JN White, and son of the company's founder J.N. White. He continued, "My father built this company 60 years ago on family values, hard work and cutting-edge technology, and I'm proud to continue that heritage with this most recent acquisition. With the third generation involved in the business, I look forward to JN White growing and creating a legacy for the next 60 years."

About JN White

https://www.JNWhiteUSA.com

JN White, located in Perry, NY and founded in 1960, is the premier ISO and ITAR certified manufacturer of best-in-class Membrane Switches, Membrane Switch Assemblies, Complex User Interfaces, and Graphic Overlay products. JN White works with prominent product manufacturers in the Defense, Medical Device, Automotive/Vehicle, Appliance, and Consumer Electronics industries. Its expertise lies in advanced screen printing and digital printing techniques, a proprietary hybrid screen/digital printing process, and the utilization of the most advanced manufacturing equipment and techniques in the industry. The Company also has extensive experience in the production of prime, crucial-use, and extreme environment labels and decals.

About ECI Technologies

https://www.ECIScreenprint.com

ECI Technologies, located in Watertown, CT and founded in 1991, is a manufacturer / provider of quality membrane switches, rubber keypads, touchscreens, thin film medical sensors and graphics of all types.

