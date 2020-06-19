JN White® Introduces the SnaggleClaw™

PERRY, N.Y., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.N. White Associates, Inc. (DBA as JN White®) announced today that it is launching the SnaggleClaw™: a new multipurpose, touchless tool that limits exposure to pathogens.

The JN White® SnaggleClaw™ is to be used in situations where an individual risks exposure to COVID-19. This tool provides a safer alternative to touching in everyday activities, such as operating touchscreens, keypads and door handles. In addition, the tool contains an antimicrobial coating that offers an additional layer of defense against pathogens.

JN White® is an ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR-certified custom manufacturer specializing in the design and production of membrane switches, graphic overlays and custom labels. The company works with a wide range of global companies in many industries including military/DoD, medical devices and appliances. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, JN White® moved into the development and production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

When asked why the firm continues to expand into new PPE products, JN White® President, Jason Aymerich, explains, "JN White® continues to innovate where the market has a need. Providing solutions in the PPE space furthers the firm's commitment to helping our country stay strong."

To learn more about the SnaggleClaw™, visit www.splatterguard.com or call 888-303-1911.

SplatterGuard and SnaggleClaw are trademarks of J.N. White Associates, Inc. JN White and Precision Answers are registered trademarks of J.N. White Associates, Inc.

©2020 JN White®. All rights reserved.

