JNA Awards 2020 continues to receive strong endorsement from industry leaders

Headline and Honoured Partners renew partnerships

Nov 07, 2019, 22:21 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JNA Awards announces the ninth edition of the JNA Awards in 2020 will continue to be supported by Headline Partners – Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CTF), Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) and Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), alongside Honoured Partners – KGK Group and China Gems & Jade Exchange (CGE). The JNA Awards 2020 Partner Signing Ceremony was held on 17 September.

Partners gathered to show support for the JNA Awards 2020. In the picture: L2: Peter Suen, Executive Director of CTF; R2: Caroline Yuan, Vice President of SDE; R3: Kenneth Scarratt, Consultant of DANAT; R1: Simon Chan, Co-Founder, Member of the Board and Executive Vice President of CGE; L1: Abhishek Parekh, Executive Officer of KGK Group; accompanied by David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets and Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards
The 2019 JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner was successfully held on 17 September, with 16 Recipients being honoured across 11 categories. The event was well-attended by industry leaders and elites from around the world.
Three outstanding retail pioneers were feted for their lifetime achievements at the JNA Awards 2019. From left: Cao Thi Ngoc Dung, Founder and Chairperson of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company; Wang Chun Li, Managing Director and General Manager of Beijing Caishikou Department Store; and Hung Ming Li, Founder and Chairman of Chii Lih Coral.
Most prestigious awards for the international jewellery and gemstone industry
"Chow Tai Fook has been a Headline Partner of the JNA Awards for nine consecutive years, sharing the Awards' mission to advance the jewellery industry through encouraging innovation and best practices. Collaborating with fellow partners, we will continue to work towards facilitating a sustainable development for the jewellery industry," said Kent Wong, Managing Director of CTF.

Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of SDE remarked, "Today, as the industry faces a string of challenges, it is important that the JNA Awards continues to promote the jewellery industry and inspire optimism within the trade. It is time for the Awards' partners to work closely together to provide a stronger support to the programme."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, expressed, "The continuous support of our partners is a testament to the importance and the growing influence of the JNA Awards in the jewellery industry. Together, we aim to make the event more inclusive and relevant, and bring out the positives and achievements in the trade."

"Quoting Henry Ford's famous words, 'If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.' It has been a few years since KGK started working together with the JNA Awards, the journey has been overwhelming, and I am confident that it will be as productive this year. The collaboration allows us to experience the industry's finest and to contribute to the industry," shared Sanjay Kothari, Vice Chairman of the KGK Group.

Simon Chan, Co-Founder, Member of the Board and Executive Vice President of CGE added, "China Gems & Jade Exchange is extremely honoured to be able to partner with the JNA Awards. From here onwards, CGE will continue to work closely with the Awards to drive innovation and advancement within the gemstone industry, leaving a brilliant legacy for the future."

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards was founded in 2012 with the mission to promote excellence, best practices and innovation within the industry, and is regarded as one of the most prestigious and renowned awards programmes in the global jewellery and gemstone trade.

The JNA Awards 2019 Ceremony and Gala Dinner was held on 17 September with 16 Recipients being feted across 11 categories and attended by more than 500 industry leaders and elites.

