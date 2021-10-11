JOAH Beauty Crystal Glow Tinted Luminizer Stick Wins 2021 Allure Best Of Beauty Award

Allure's beauty-industry gold standard awards, Best of Beauty, have been trusted by consumers since 1996. Award winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace, earning the beauty industry's ultimate stamp of approval. From mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge, Allure editors test thousands of products to identify the best of the best.

JOAH Beauty Crystal Glow Tinted Luminizer Stick was one of the outlet's top choices, earning the coveted seal of approval as a testimony to the product's ability to provide instantly luminous, radiant, and glowing skin. Available in 10 shades, this formula can be used to contour, highlight, or provide all-over coverage to create an instant light-reflecting finish while revitalizing the skin for long term clarity and luminosity. JOAH Beauty's Crystal Glow Collection features the brand's bright new star, Crystalide™ Bio-Highlighter Peptide, proven to transform skin in 6 weeks for clearer, smoother skin.

"We are proud to have JOAH Beauty recognized with the highest accolade in beauty, an Allure Best of Beauty Award. This award is recognition that consumers are looking for effective, easy, multi-use products that they can incorporate into their daily makeup routine. We are honored by this win, particularly within the cosmetics face category, as it represents an area we will continue to grow through innovation and deep consumer insights," said Annette Devita- Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

JOAH Beauty Crystal Glow Tinted Luminizer Stick is available for (SRP $15.99) purchase at select CVS locations, as well as on the web, for sale through www.joahbeauty.com and www.cvs.com .

About JOAH Beauty

We created JOAH to empower women with smarter beauty options. JOAH is a skin-centric, socially conscious, 100% cruelty-free brand that promises never to disappoint, always delight and hopefully make you smile. We embrace the Korean beauty philosophy that beauty starts with the skin. We are obsessed with finding the latest trends and good-for-you, highest quality ingredients to create great formulas that will outperform even the very best prestige products. We turn each makeover into a fun and easy self-love experience and would never ask you to spend a day's pay on a product – no matter how "life changing" it is. JOAH is Smarter Beauty. Like You. For more information visit www.joahbeauty.com .

About KISS

The world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional nail products. KISS offers easy-to-use, premium quality, innovative beauty products, including fashion nails, artificial lashes, cosmetics, and more so consumers can DIY and achieve salon caliber results, at home. Always affordable and accessible, KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

About Allure

Part of Condé Nast's collection of brands, Allure is the beauty expert—an insiders' guide to a woman's total image. With a print audience of 4.6 million, an average monthly online audience of more than 10 million, and more than 4 million social followers, Allure's mission is to investigate and celebrate beauty and fashion with objectivity and candor, and to examine appearance in a larger cultural context. Through its journalistic approach and high aesthetic standards, Allure delivers content with credentials, which yields unwavering consumer trust. For more information visit www.allure.com.

SOURCE JOAH Beauty

Related Links

https://www.joahbeauty.com

