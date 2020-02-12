JoAnn Fleming of Grassroots America - We the People PAC, Endorses Lt. Col. Allen West for Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JoAnn Fleming, Executive Director of Grassroots America – We the People PAC has endorsed Lt. Col. Allen West, because she recognizes the importance of keeping Texas red. Only by having dedicated conservative leadership who can provide a clarion call to action will conservatives be able to stem the rising blue tide.

Mrs. Fleming has stated that "Victory is not possible without a clear, clarifying, principled, unashamedly conservative voice with an undying fighter spirit. It is time for a principled disrupter to the status quo – time for a bold painter to write freedom on the hearts of Texans – all Texans – in a language they can understand... We are confident that LTC West will help us hold Texas and save the nation."

Lt. Col. West has commented, "that it is a privilege to receive an endorsement from a woman, a Texan, and a Patriot who has done so much for the conservative movement. Once I become Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, it will be folks like JoAnn who will continue to advance the cause of liberty."

The coalition of grassroots activists, veterans, law enforcement officials, and minority communities who support Lt. Col. West continues to grow. The status quo is not going to be enough to keep Texas red. Real battle tested conservatism is being demanded by Republicans across the state.

Colonel West's full statement and other releases can be found here: https://west4texas.com/news/?md_post_type=nooz_release

Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas Red by visiting www.west4texas.com.

SOURCE West4Texas

