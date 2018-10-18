NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanne M. Intrieri is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Home Reconstruction in recognition of her role as Owner and Founder of D&A Development and Design and Realtor with Douglas Elliman.

With over twelve years of experience in the airline business as a Crew Scheduler, Aircraft Dispatcher, and Manager of Labor Relations, Mrs. Joanne M. Intrieri is revered for her exceptional contributions to the industry. With five years in her current role as Founder of D&A Development and Design, a home reconstruction entity that is located in the heart of Harrison, New York, Mrs. Intrieri's business has become a frontrunner in home reconstruction. Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Intrieri has attained extensive expertise in the areas of residential real estate and design and currently serves as a certified realtor with Douglas Elliman.

With its establishment in 1911, Douglas Elliman is dedicated to providing quality real estate services to home buyers. Lending a compassionate approach to their clients, the real estate agents at Douglas Elliman are committed to providing their clients with outstanding customer service.

While pursuing her educational endeavors, Mrs. Intrieri attended Hawthorne College in Antrim, New Hampshire, Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois and New York School of Interior Design. Intrieri possesses her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Airline Management degree. In her previous years, Intrieri obtained her Associates degree in Interior Design. A Certified Paralegal, in her current capacity Intrieri possesses a FAA Private Pilot license and FAA Aircraft Dispatchers license.

To further her advance her professional career development, Mrs. Intrieri currently serves as Board Member for The Hope Gala.

When she is not working, Mrs. Intrieri enjoys spending quality time with her family and traveling.

Mrs. Intrieri dedicates this recognition to her mother, Jean Bruno, her husband, Vincent, her sons Dominic and Anthony, and in loving memory of her father, Silvio Bruno.

