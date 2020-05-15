Job Creators Network Founder Bernie Marcus Discusses Need for American Manufacturing on Fox Business

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and founder of Job Creators Network, went on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business to discuss the manufacturing industry and what it would take to incentivize manufacturers to leave China and return to the U.S.

"The unionization, rules and regulations forced these manufactures to go overseas," said Marcus. "[The President] did a great job of getting rid of many regulations, but if he wants to bring manufacturing back to the United States he is going to have to make sure that those regulations don't come back in."

When asked what could be done to bring manufacturing back, Marcus said. "It's a tax break, it's an incentive to open here and make sure the regulations don't come back, that is the KILLER, the regulations."

The interview can be watched here.

Job Creators Network President and CEO, Alfredo Ortiz released a statement, adding to Bernie's comments:

"Bernie couldn't be more right about this. Now more than ever we need to bring jobs that we used to outsource back to America. We need to give these companies a reason to bring manufacturing back on American soil, and that means getting rid of regulations that hurt the industry. With some projections estimating up to 20% of small businesses may not survive this pandemic, these incentives can provide a chance for displaced entrepreneurs to reallocate their resources to a potential opportunity that hasn't existed for a long time. The way out of this economic crisis will be led by small businesses. Giving them more incentive to bring a crucial industry back to America will only help to speed up the process."

SOURCE Job Creators Network

Related Links

https://www.jobcreatorsnetwork.com

