JOB GmbH aims to make electrical appliance fires a thing of the past with award-winning E-Bulb

AHRENSBURG, Germany, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The smallest fire extinguisher in the world, the E-Bulb from JOB, has scooped this year's Electrical Safety First - Safety Innovation Award. The E-Bulb is a key component in device-integrated fire protection. It can extinguish fires directly inside the appliance, before they become visible and cause damage to people and the environment, hailing the possibility of electrical appliance fires becoming a thing of the past. The award was presented during this week's online Electrical Product Safety Conference, an annual industry event held in London.

The trend towards increased home security comes as no surprise. At a time when the outside world doesn't seem safe, it's even more important that home does. Research by Statista shows spending on home security equipment, including fire and water risk monitoring, is expected to grow on average 13.5% a year until 2025, and double household penetration. High quality electrical appliances undergo rigorous testing and meet stringent safety standards, nevertheless fires still break out. In the UK alone over 200 fires a day start due to electricity, many within electrical appliances.

To meet demand for even safer electrical appliances, JOB developed the E-Bulb, technically classified as a Circuit Interrupter with Fire Extinguishing Agent or CIFEA1, based on their extensive expertise in thermally activated glass bulbs used in sprinkler systems. Comparable to the AquaStop leak protection in washing machines, the E-Bulb is part of the FireStop system for electrical appliances, which can put out fires before they spread and simultaneously interrupt the power supply. The award-winning E-Bulb opens the door for electrical goods manufacturers to implement device-integrated fire protection, making safe appliances even safer. Already protecting Samsung media walls at Frankfurt Airport, the first consumer white goods to integrate the E-Bulb component will include the launch of fridges, coffee machines and dishwashers in the coming months.

"We are delighted to have won the Electrical Safety First - Safety Innovation Award today. The E-Bulb is key to delivering our company vision of a world in which everyone is protected from the dangers of fire at any time. This award is testament to the commitment to research and innovation of the whole JOB team, and our partners. At a time of extreme uncertainty, this event has given us the opportunity to showcase the E-Bulb, and device-integrated fire protection, as the next logical step in fire safety standards", said Bodo Müller, JOB Group CEO, and inventor of the E-Bulb, who attended the conference online to accept the award.

"Our annual product safety conference has become a key industry platform for addressing both current and future issues within the industry. So it is fitting that we announce the winners of our Safety Innovation Award during the event", explains Lesley Rudd, Chief Executive of leading UK charity, Electrical Safety First. "We established this award to recognise those who are putting safety at the heart of their product development process. And to encourage the sustainable innovation needed during a period of rapid technological and cultural change. All criteria have been clearly fulfilled by this year's worthy winner - the E-bulb from JOB – and we warmly congratulate them on receiving this award".

The E-Bulb is part of an extensive range of fire safety and device-integrated fire protection components for use across consumer and commercial electrical equipment and public infrastructure. Many are already familiar with Automatic Mini Fire Extinguishers (AMFE) developed by JOB. In the UK the AMFE is already installed in many electrical cabinets in the industry sector. Working together with manufacturers, technology partners, and local distributors, JOB is dedicated to making safe electrical devices even safer.

1UL 60692

The following files are available for download:

The JOB Group, based in Ahrensburg near Hamburg, Germany, develops, produces and sells thermally activated glass bulbs, predominantly for automatic sprinklers and the automotive industry. The JOB Thermo Bulb has become the standard across the sprinkler industry. In addition, new extinguishing products like the E-Bulb, aimed at reducing damage, enable fires to be detected early and targeted at their source, using so-called device-integrated fire protection. For more information about the Job Group go to https://www.job-group.com/en/ and for more details about the E-Bulb visit www.e-bulb.com/en/

For further information, please contact:

Job GmbH UK Press Team

+44 (0)121 517 0179

SOURCE JOB GmbH