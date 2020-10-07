Job-Seekers Find 'Up-Skilling', Career-Building and Employment Opportunities in Real-Time Through tilr ™ Partnership with TrainUp.com

WASHINGTON, DC AND TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - tilr ™, a Cincinnati, Ohio and Toronto, Ontario-headquartered corporation, hosting newly launched skills matching and skills mapping, patent-pending hiring technology, connecting job-seekers to employers in real-time, is pleased to announce its partnership with TrainUp.com.

The exciting collaboration, enabling tilr's job seekers from across North America to have instant access to curated training courses offered via TrainUp.com, will allow for ease in 'up-skilling and re-skilling' online. New qualifications will be automatically added within an individual's tilr profile, building upon their skill-sets and connecting them to better job opportunities, all without ever having to leave the tilr mobile application.

Companies (tilr clients) that take advantage of the tilr web 'app' will now have the tools to optimize their human resources potential, saving valuable HR time and costs, with access to a real-time skills database of their internal workforce and the opportunity to chart development plans to hire from within.

tilr Co-Founder and CEO, Stephen Shefsky, stated: "We are excited to partner with TrainUp.com, a leader in the online and virtual live workforce education space, and we are ready to offer their superb up-skilling programs as an integral aspect of the cutting edge resources we provide to both job seekers and the companies that hire them. The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted North America's workforce and left millions furloughed, fired and/or displaced. tilr allows the job seeker to navigate around antiquated keyword search, job board technology."

tilr is an artificial intelligence-driven, 'Skill Matching and Skill Mapping', patent pending hiring platform that automates the recruitment process by using skills to connect companies with job seekers, enhancing workers' lives and companies' bottom lines. TrainUp.com's training marketplace lists more than 300,000 live instructor-led training events (in-person and virtual) and more than 50,000 online courses and videos.

TrainUp Founder and CEO, Jeremy Tillman stated, "I'm excited about the tilr partnership and being part of the shift from standard resumes to skill based hiring and for us, skill based learning.

'Skills' are inherently less biased, provide the best platform for evaluation and allow for the most agility when looking for work. TrainUp.com offers the learning-versatility job seekers need to improve their skills through a variety of learning modalities and soon we will introduce one-on-one coaching in addition to self-paced and virtual live learning options, seamlessly blended together in a variety of skill institutes.

In addition to having quick access to self-paced options curated by skill, TrainUp.com will offer tilr users discounts of up to 25% on learning across more than 125 TrainUp.com categories.

'Skill learning pages' will present a variety of opportunities to make it easy for tilr users to 'up-skill' and there will also be an opportunity for users to share their own insights and learning experiences, allowing the tilr and TrainUp.com communities to learn and grow together".

About tilr ™

tilr ™, one of Deloitte's 'Top 100 Rising Stars' and CNBC's '100 Most Promising Start-Ups', connects workers to jobs via a unique algorithm that is focused on skills, not titles.

tilr offers independent workers a superior and sustainable way to work, while simultaneously offering employers cost-savings, improved results, and mitigated risk. tilr ™'s Android™ and iPhone® applications are available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play for workers and via a web app for employers.

For more information, visit www.tilr.com .

About TrainUp.com

TrainUp.com is the web's largest career training marketplace, connecting training seekers to training opportunities in hundreds of categories among business skills, IT, leadership, HR and more. TrainUp provides a turnkey solution for individual and enterprise training needs, including custom live training and eLearning for teams and groups. The Dallas, Texas headquartered company has also developed custom HR technology and training solutions to build, track, manage, and assess enterprise-wide initiatives for multiple large and recognizable corporations since its inception in 2004.

TrainUp.com has partnered with hundreds of industry-leading providers and training content creators to consistently expand its footprint, including New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, tilr ™, Global Knowledge, SkillPath, The Learning Tree, Lorman Education, Skillsoft and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.trainup.com

SOURCE tilr Corporation