Job.com to Open White List

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com, the blockchain powered recruitment platform has announced that its ICO white list registration is now open online at Job.com and will run for seven days until August 15. All information on the project is available through the platform via its whitepaper, which has just been released.

The price of JOB token is USD$.065. There are 384,615,385 tokens for sale which represent 38.46% of the total supply of one billion JOB Tokens. The majority of the $25 million hard cap will be raised in ETH, however, a percentage of it will be raised in GO Tokens as part of its partnership with the GoChain network.

Job.com, a recruitment platform with twenty years of experience in the industry and a user base of over 60 million, is primed to disrupt and decentralize the recruitment industry by utilizing blockchain technology to remove the need for recruiters during the hiring process. Job.com will use its utility token, JOB Tokens, to encourage users to handle their own recruitment. Performing tasks – such as scheduling interviews, and in the future, recommending friends to the platform – will reward users with JOB Tokens. Users will also receive 5% of their agreed upon salary in tokens upon securing a new job through the platform. The first-of-its-kind platform will also offer the ability to grow a community of experts and expand service offerings to companies based on the scalability of the GoChain network, ensuring hirers low-cost and efficient transactions.

"After more than a year of innovating and developing we are excited to launch the ICO that will support our ambition to bring jobs to a million people in the coming year," says Arran Stewart, Co-Founder of Job.com.

Job.com is using GoChain as its preferred blockchain due to its 100 percent Ethereum-compatible platform, which boasts 100 times faster transaction speeds than Ethereum, 10 times greater decentralization than the Ethereum network, and only uses a fraction of the power used by both Bitcoin and Ethereum. GoChain uses PoR (proof of reputation) as a consensus model that takes the reputation of participants into account in order to further enhance network security, enabling Job.com to optimize security and privacy for resumes, references, and all other sensitive personal data.

Citizens of the USA, South Korea, and China are not permitted to participate in the sale. All other participants will be subject to KYC/AML policies and procedures and other due diligence, and Job.com reserves the right to reject any potential buyer in its sole and absolute discretion. All purchasers will be required to agree to and be bound by the Job.com Distribution Terms & Conditions.

Job.com is a first of its kind blockchain-based recruitment platform that's goal is to revolutionize and streamline the recruiting and hiring processes by putting the power back in the hands of hiring companies and job seekers. Users can easily and instantaneously share information securely, eliminating the need for recruitment agencies and other middlemen and saving both hirers and candidates money. By combining a refined applicant search program that finds the best candidates for positions with secure, transparent, and efficient blockchain technology, Job.com wants to change the way people think about hiring. Using Job.com, companies can save on the fees they would have paid recruitment agencies, and new employees receive 83% of Job.com's fee as a signing bonus, equal to 5% of the agreed-upon annual salary.

