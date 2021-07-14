Jobs Report: Nearly 5 Million New Jobs Posted in Last 30 Days, 1 Million in Last Week Alone

TACOMA, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With explosive job growth continuing across the U.S., a new analysis being released today by staffing firm PeopleReady finds that nearly five million jobs have been posted in the last month, including roughly one million in just the past seven days. In addition, PeopleReady is releasing a list of some of those jobs seeing the most growth—and says many of the jobs coming back fastest will benefit those who had a tough time finding work during the past year.

"A booming job market is welcome and needed after the last year of job loss and employment uncertainty for many people. While the sudden surge of jobs is creating worker supply challenges, the good news is that many job areas seeing the highest demand are creating opportunities for those workers negatively impacted at the height of the pandemic," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "Right now, we're seeing both people and businesses needing help navigating what is a new job climate. As we move back to business as usual, connecting people and work has never been more crucial."

According to the PeopleReady analysis of millions of jobs, some of the fastest-growing jobs in the past 30 days include:

Food and beverage attendants, including waiters, saw job postings rise 365%.

Catering service workers had a 259% increase.

Stockroom associates had a 226% increase.

Personal grocery shoppers jumped 146%.

Line cooks rose 133%.

Delivery drivers are up 100%.

Warehouse associate jobs are also up 100%.

Those who work with PeopleReady in the U.S. during the month of July will be automatically entered into the staffing firm's Work, Win, Drive sweepstakes, with drawings to win over $100,000 in cash and prizes—including a grand prize drawing for a new Honda Civic similar to the one two-time Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato drove in PeopleReady's Ride to Work commercial. For more information on the sweepstakes, people can visit peopleready.com/WorkWinDrive.

To connect job seekers with available jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

