JobSeer Unveils New Visa Sponsorship Feature to Improve Job Seeking Experience for Foreign Workers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A month after JobSeer's first release of its AI-powered Chrome extension tool consisting of advanced job matching, skills recommendation, and recruiters' and employees' contact finder features, JobSeer reveals the newest Visa Sponsorship Feature to help foreign workers simplify their job search by filtering the companies that sponsor work visas. Compatible with various job boards, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Google Jobs, Handshake, and Dice, JobSeer utilizes the power of AI and leverages modern technology to help job seekers from any background to make better career choices.

With Visa Sponsorship Feature, users may find any companies' visa sponsorship information by expanding the Company's Insights tab and discovering how many work visas the company has filed in the past, making the job search process more transparent. While dissecting through the relevant companies that sponsor visas, users can still use other existing features to further strategize their job search process.

"JobSeer began with a mission to give the power back to the hands of job seekers, and that's why we started with Smart Search and Match Score features in our first release. We want to bridge the gap even further by allowing candidates to get more information about employers with JobSeer. Through Visa Sponsorship Feature, they can discover the right companies that offer foreign workers and students visa sponsorships. JobSeer now can create more chances for foreign job seekers while employers can hire more diverse candidates," said Steven Jiang, CEO, and Co-Founder at Hiretual.

About JobSeer:

Launched in 2021, JobSeer is the go-to AI-powered tool designed for job seekers. By integrating Hiretual's AI-driven data engine, JobSeer helps job seekers gain an advantage to navigate their job search in the technological world by discovering the most suitable roles based on preferences and qualifications. JobSeer cuts through the long exhaustive job listings on traditional job boards to narrow the job search scope to make the hiring process more effective with AI utilization.

