JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Commerce Announce Program to Support Bars and Restaurants

"The liquor rebate for Ohio's bars and restaurants is part of ongoing efforts to support Ohio businesses during the COVID-19 crisis," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief investment officer. "Because JobsOhio's business model is unlike any other in America, we have had the unique capability to commit up to $300 million for similar initiatives since mid-March to help Ohioans when it is needed most."

The Liquor Rebate Program is part of a broad directive from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to find innovative options that assist businesses' as they navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know this has been an uncertain time for Ohio bars and restaurants," said Sherry Maxfield, Director of the Department of Commerce. "We hope this brings some relief as they plan for reopening. Our team and agency partners will continue to find ways to ease some of the burden."

Rebates will be applied as soon as a permit holder places an order from their assigned Agency. For example, if a permit holder purchases $1,000 in high proof liquor to restock inventory, the rebate will be applied at the point of sale and the actual cash cost to the permit holder will be $500.

"Bars and restaurants have been hit hard economically by the COVID-19 pandemic, and creative solutions will be needed to help them eventually open once again," said Lorraine Terry, JobsOhio Beverage System Managing Director. "When bars and restaurants make plans to open operations, they can do so with the confidence they will have a rebate available to help them stock their shelves."

There are more than 13,600 eligible permits in Ohio, totaling $6.8 million in potential rebates available to bars and restaurants. To view qualifying permits and to register for the liquor rebate program, visit Wholesale.OHLQ.com.

