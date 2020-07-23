JobsOhio Announced Partnership with SixThirty

COLUMBUS, Ohio and ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio has announced a multi-year partnership with SixThirty, a venture fund that specializes in investing in and scaling up enterprise technology startups. The partnership, SixThirty's first with a statewide economic development organization, is designed to drive collaboration between startups and corporations, giving startups the resources they need to grow and scale, and incumbents access to leading startups to fuel their competitiveness.

"With a blend of highly-respected brands in insurance, asset management, banking and financial services, Ohio is strongly positioned to be a national leader in growing FinTech and InsurTech startups," said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "This partnership with SixThirty will provide access, coaching and connections for innovative startups from around the world that can position them for future success and give them the opportunity to discover Ohio as an excellent place to do business."

Together, JobsOhio and SixThirty will execute and expand upon SixThirty's world-class Go-To-Market Program for startups in FinTech, InsurTech, Information Security and Healthcare.

SixThirty is built on a guiding principle that 'revenue is the best form of capital for start-ups.' Atul Kamra, Managing Partner of SixThirty noted Ohio's leading market share in the finance, insurance and health sectors. The partnership with JobsOhio spotlights this buying power to drive mutual value.

Kamra added, "We look forward to collaborating with JobsOhio and Ohio's leading incumbents to attract and scale the most promising FinTech, InsurTech and digital health ideas and, in turn, sustain and strengthen Ohio's competitiveness in industry sectors in which they have inherent strength."

The Go-To-Market Program engages startups with leading corporate partners, combining practical, interactive business development sessions and results-oriented mentorships to ensure go-to-market readiness. In addition, the program provides corporate stakeholders the opportunity to learn from and work directly with startups to position them for future success. The first program will launch in Fall 2020.

As part of the partnership with SixThirty, JobsOhio has joined the organization's Investment Committee which evaluates the investment pipeline and selects startups that SixThirty invests in.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio though Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SixThirty is a global enterprise technology venture capital fund that invests in FinTech, InsurTech, Digital Health & Information Security startups and provides them with mentorship and connections to leading incumbents. The commitment of mentors and partners to work in the trenches with founders on their business models and accelerate their commercialization continues to be a differentiator for SixThirty. For more information please visit www.sixthirty.co .

SOURCE JobsOhio

Related Links

http://www.jobs-ohio.com

