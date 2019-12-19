JobsOhio Funding Allows Youngstown-Warren's Businesses to Participate in the London Stock Exchange Group's ELITE Business Training Program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ELITE, in collaboration with JobsOhio and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, announced that as many as 20 innovative and ambitious small to medium-sized businesses in the Youngstown-Warren area will be the next cohort to participate in London Stock Exchange Group's ELITE business training program.

Following the October announcement that Cleveland would become the site of ELITE's Americas headquarters, JobsOhio, in partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, will fund the ELITE education program for a new group of business leaders to support their growth aspirations, promote global partnerships and facilitate access to international capital. These organizations will be the second group of businesses in the United States to complete ELITE's program. JobsOhio also supported 10 southeast Ohio entities as the first companies in the U.S. to successfully finish the program, attending graduation in London in October this year.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are a powerful economic engine for Youngstown, Warren and all of Ohio, which is why we are funding this opportunity to grow these ambitious businesses in the Mahoning Valley," said J.P. Nauseef, president and chief investment officer, JobsOhio. "Expanding Ohio's partnership with ELITE to will provide these Mahoning Valley businesses a significant competitive advantage that will help them succeed locally and globally while creating more jobs in the region."

ELITE's one-year training program includes structured programming on strategy, innovation, operations, marketing, governance and risk management, talent management and leadership. Companies also receive individualized consulting and business support from some of the world's top business and investment experts, customized to the needs of each company. ELITE helps companies develop market-ready fundraising processes, from raising funds privately on ELITE's own funding platform to accessing public markets. Companies in the ELITE program historically have experienced seven times the growth and created four times more jobs than their industry peers.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber's economic development staff has identified nearly 80 companies that fall within the required criteria of the Elite Program, and will ultimately select up to 20 businesses to participate.

"We are always exploring ways to expand opportunities for area businesses, employees and residents, and the ELITE Program will give these businesses the tools and funding they need to grow," said Sarah Boyarko, chief operating officer of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. "The opportunity to work with some of the world's leading global business experts and educators at ELITE in developing business acumen, exploring new business relationships and developing the strategies to grow will set these companies and our community up for continued success."



Following graduation, these organizations become part of a global network of more than 1,300 businesses across 36 sectors and 42 countries, and an exclusive global ecosystem of successful business leaders, expert advisors and engaged investors.

If your company has an interest in learning more about or participating in the ELITE Program and how you can become part of the Youngstown-Warren cohort, please contact Sarah Boyarko at (330) 744-2131, ext. 1108 or sarah@regionalchamber.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, OneColumbus, Dayton Development Coalition, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.JobsOhio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE JobsOhio