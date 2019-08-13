JobzMall is pioneering Gen Z connect with hiring organizations as 61 million enter into the workforce

JobzMall, virtual shopping mall for the new workforce is comprised of virtual buildings hosting virtual 'floors' categorized by various industries. "JobzMall's innovative user experience enables job shoppers to easily get exposed to new industries, new organizations and new information that otherwise they would have not been exposed to," said Nathan Candaner, the Co-Founder and CEO of the company. "In the age of feeds dictated by algorithms and targeted-advertisement, it's very hard for someone to truly explore."

JobzMall's design not only helps job seekers but also helps organizations with employer branding, especially for small businesses. "Not everyone is Amazon or Google. 90% of the labor force is made out of firms with fewer than 20 employees. The percentage jumps to 98% for firms fewer than 100 employees. How are they going to stand out in telling their story, their values, their culture while competing with giant brands in this noisy world?" said Pembe Candaner, the veteran President of JobzMall, previously serving as the CEO of Adecco Turkey - the world's largest staffing firm. Additionally, connecting with the relevant and interested audience results in maximizing hiring efficiency for organizations, since the applicants are all well-informed with their choice. Candaner emphasizes that although the platform is built to be educational and geared towards Generation Z, they are also getting significant traction from more seasoned talent.

"In JobzMall, a 22-year-old can learn about a completely new industry she has never heard about, see that there are hiring companies near her in that industry, find an organization she truly feels a connection, apply with a video cover letter expressing her sincere interest," said Nathan Candaner.

The company reports that Video Apply - applying to jobs with video cover letters - has made it 90% more likely for companies to connect with applicants. The data is very promising given today that 45% of job applicants never hear back from the companies after they apply.

"In such a rapidly evolving landscape, the ability to anticipate and prepare for future skills requirements, job content and the aggregate effect on employment is increasingly critical for every human being. At JobzMall, we recognize the need to address the resulting skills gap," said Pembe Candaner. JobzMall intends to keep investing in machine learning and creating new educational tools to combat the skills gap. JobzMall refers to this as Engagement, Efficiency, and Education.

About JobzMall: JobzMall is the new medium for the new workforce. Headquartered in Irvine, California, JobzMall is committed to empowering job seekers and employers and makes job finding fun, engaging and accessible to everyone. Find more information at www.jobzmall.com.

