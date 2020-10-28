Jocko Fuel's GO Energy Drinks Launch in Wawa Stores Across Florida

"When we talked about the perfect scenario for bringing JOCKO GO to market in convenience, there was one name that we all agreed upon, Wawa," said Pete Roberts, Origin Founder and CEO. "To be able to work with Wawa was a long-time dream of ours and not something we thought would happen so quickly, so we're putting everything we have into solidifying this relationship long-term."

"Once we prove successful in the big energy drink and fitness territory in Florida, we plan to go nationwide..."

Launching in the Florida market is a strategic move that Co-founder, Jocko Willink, sees as the next step to creating a shift in the energy drink industry. "We're coming in to shake things up a bit, and to show people that we can demand a better alternative," explained Willink, a decorated retired U.S. Navy SEAL Officer, multiple #1 New York Times bestselling author, and top podcast host. "You don't need to over-caffeinate, you can have a healthy energy drink, and we are bringing this better option to every Wawa in Florida so you can make a healthier choice to fuel your life."

More than two hundred Wawa stores in Florida now stock the four most popular flavors of the JOCKO GO ready-to-drink cans, including Dak Savage cherry vanilla flavor, named after Medal of Honor Recipient, Dakota Meyer; the signature Jocko Pom'r sweet tea and lemonade flavor; the Tropic Thunder pineapple coconut flavor; and the most recent addition, Sour Apple Sniper, named after J.P. Dinnell, a former sniper from Jocko's famed Task Unit Bruiser in the Battle of Ramadi, Iraq. By the end of this year, JOCKO GO will also release Afterburner Orange, named after retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and former TOPGUN Instructor Pilot, Dave Burke, and Whoop A$$ Watermelon, named after Travis Mills, Retired 82nd Airborne and Founder of Travis Mills Foundation, which supports veterans and amputees.

"Not many companies have the opportunity to work with such a powerful team, and we're proud to now bring that team to Wawa in a partnership for continued and exponential growth," said Roberts. "Once we prove successful in the big energy drink and fitness territory in Florida, we plan to go nationwide in convenience."

About Jocko Fuel & Origin

Jocko Fuel products are recognized as a premium nutritional supplement and food product line that is backed by science and produced in the USA with clean ingredients. Developed by Origin, the brand enjoys a loyal and enthusiastic following through Co-founder, Jocko Willink, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, Co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, Dichotomy of Leadership, host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast, and Co-founder of Echelon Front. Jocko's lifestyle following and Origin's commitment to quality are the perfect pairing, creating a movement that reaches a global audience and provides fuel for anyone looking to train smarter, perform better, and fuel their life.

Headquartered in Farmington, Maine, Origin is a leading manufacturer of apparel, boots, fitness gear, and nutritional supplements that has experienced rapid growth and captured the nation's attention as an example of strength in commitment to vertically integrated manufacturing and a domestic supply chain.

Origin has experienced rapid growth of 1,253 percent over three years and was ranked #362 on Inc 500's fastest-growing private companies in America for 2020. In 2019, Origin was ranked #36 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 fastest-growing private companies in America, and #83 in 2018.

The Origin family of brands includes Origin Apparel, Origin Combat Sports, Origin Footwear, Origin Nutrition, and Jocko Fuel. Origin has two manufacturing plants, a nutritional division, and a retail storefront newly opened in July.

For more on Origin and Jocko Fuel, visit originmaine.com . For more information about the launch in Wawa stores across Florida, visit originmaine.com/go-wawa .

