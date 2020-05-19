Jodi Amendola Honored as One of Ragan's "Top Women in Communications"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragan Communications confirmed what most healthcare and health IT companies (and her employees) already know when it recognized Jodi Amendola in the "Leaders" category in its inaugural "Top Women in Communications" Awards.

Ms. Amendola was honored for her achievements in leading Amendola Communications to become an award-winning, "go-to" agency for PR and marketing within the healthcare and health IT industries. The agency has consistently developed award-winning campaigns and programs for start-ups, mid-tier and large industry organizations, and has helped take multiple clients to initial public offerings, merger and acquisition or other positive financial outcomes.

"I am thrilled to receive this recognition from Ragan, but none of it would be possible without our great clients and the outstanding team we have built," said Amendola, who is CEO of her eponymous agency. "When I first started Amendola Communications there were just three of us working out of a spare bedroom. It was hard to imagine then that one day we would have 25 brilliant PR and marketing professionals spread across every region of the country and more than 40 of the top healthcare and health IT companies on our client roster. It's been an incredible journey so far, and the best is yet to come. I am grateful and humbled to receive this award, and to stand with so many other tremendous women leaders."

Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards are presented annually to women who are making a significant impact in their day-to-day job and career, advancing the profession while accelerating growth for their organizations. A Top Woman in Communication inspires – she is fearless and an indefatigable player in the game. To qualify in the Leader category, the nominee must lead with conviction and empathy, and have a team that looks up to her.

Amendola Communications has been on a hot streak this awards season. The agency recently had three client campaigns earn recognition in the 2019 MarCom Awards, and won "Campaign of the Year" for its work with client Health Catalyst in the Business Intelligence Group 2019 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

