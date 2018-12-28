FAIR OAKS, Calif., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodi L. Dunbar is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Accounting in recognition of her role as a Controller in the Accounting Industry.

With over forty years of experience in the Accounting industry, Jodi L. Dunbar is revered for her exceptional contributions to the field. Throughout her career, Ms. Dunbar has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Accounting Management, Consulting, and Financial Reporting.

To further enhance her professional development, Ms Dunbar is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women. Charitable to various organizations against animal cruelty, Ms. Dunbar is an avid supporter of Lonestar Dog Ranch and Norcal Frenchie Rescue.

When she is not working, Ms. Dunbar enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Ms. Dunbar dedicates this recognition to her parents, Barbara and Fred Dunbar, her two children, Travis and Justin, and her two grandchildren.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who