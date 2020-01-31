Jody Padar, The Radical CPA, Joins the Botkeeper Team

"Botkeeper exceeded our hopes and quickly became a partner I sought to join forces with," said Jody Padar, the CEO and Principal of New Vision CPA Group. "Botkeeper shares the same values we have for excellent service, expertise, curating a technology-driven environment which I am excited to be a part of, and which our customers, and the accounting industry as a whole, will significantly benefit from."

"I'm so excited to have Jody join the team," said Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper. "As an early cloud adopter and practice management innovator, this role will be a commitment to the accounting industry in a way most software vendors can only dream of." Palmerino also noted that it's invigorating to have the industry as excited about this valuable addition as we are.

Sandra Wiley, President of Boomer Consulting, said, "Jody will be a tremendous asset to Botkeeper - and our profession - as she assumes the leadership position of Vice President of Strategy for the company. The marriage of Botkeeper and The Radical CPA will create an amazing opportunity to blend machine learning and AI with real life experts to bring the future of technology to our profession now!"

Samantha Bowling, CPA CGMA — 2019 Most Powerful Women in Accounting award winner and immediate past chair of the Maryland Association of CPAs — said, "This transition is important not only for Botkeeper, but also for the entire accounting industry." Bowling went on to say, "Jody Padar's new role as Vice President of Strategy for Botkeeper is the position she was born to do. Her journey of moving her Father's Firm from old school paper to paperless and automated has prepared her for this role. There is always a resistance to technology, but if anyone can navigate our profession through this radical age of change and innovation, it is her!" Bowling continued by saying that she'd "love to see more companies incorporating new technology into their processes."

Jim C. Bourke, CPA.CITP.CFF.CGMA also expressed excitement around this exciting industry event. "What a great addition to the Botkeeper team! Jody Padar brings a uniqueness to the table that is not found in many professionals in our space today," said Jim C. Bourke, CPA.CITP.CFF.CGMA. "As VP of Strategy, I am looking forward to her leadership role in taking Botkeeper to the next level across our profession."

Those who work at Botkeeper are excited for her to join forces with them so the company can better serve the accounting industry.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is developing AI to help automate bookkeeping and broader accounting functions for accounting firms. The platform easily integrates with a client's bank accounts, credit cards, HR system, and POS system, and makes appropriate entries and adjustments to their QuickBooks or Xero accounts, providing businesses with a 24/7 AI-driven botkeeper. The new-age software platform coupled with skilled accountants helps to automate common bookkeeping workflows for accounting professionals through the use of machine learning and AI. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Jody Padar

Jody is one of the accounting profession's foremost visionaries and pioneers. Consistently named as one of the Top 100 Most Influential to the Profession by Accounting Today, Jody has led the transition of next-generation public accounting firms through open collaboration and change management. She is the author of From Success to Significance: The Radical CPA Guide and The Radical CPA: New Rules for the Future-Ready Firm and is CEO and principal of New Vision CPA Group in Chicago.

