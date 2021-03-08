Joe and Daniella Pantoliano Launch "No Kidding? Me Too!" Podcast

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerseyjo Inc., KMG Utopia Studios, and Mark Krantz Productions announce today the launch of a new podcast "No Kidding? Me Too!" with actor Joe Pantoliano "Joey Pants" and daughter Daniella "Dani" Pantoliano. Joe and Daniella Pants will have candid, unfiltered, revealing conversations with familiar names in the entertainment and mental health industries. The two hosts examine and discuss the ups and downs of Emotional Dis-Ease while exploring the challenges of their own relationship, and how they cope with day-to-day life and the blurry line between creativity and madness.

Dani, a writer, director and cinematographer in her own right, is a natural co-host with her father, providing an intelligent youthful relevance to young people all around the world struggling with mental health. The podcast has the vibe of a "family photo album" —a dad and daughter team that opens up with each other and their guests and listeners. Using emotional intimacy to break down societal barriers attached to mental illness, listeners will hopefully be empowered to identify with the conversation.

The first five episodes will feature Marcia Gay Hardin, Chazz Palminteri, Bonnie Hunt, and country artist Waylon Payne.

"We wouldn't have any creative art form if we were all emotionally stable, and we want to empower those of us endowed with the gifts of creative madness," said Joe Pantoliano. "Join Dani and me as we educate souls everywhere to stomp the stigma by shedding light into the dark corners of Emotional Dis-Ease."

"Mental illness and the co-occurring nature of addiction are some of the biggest concerns we face now, particularly in the huge struggles of last year, "said Gary Krantz, CEO of KMG Utopia Studios. "Joey's and Dani's empathetic voices selflessly shine a bright light, eradicating the shame of Emotional Dis-Ease."

"No Kidding? Me Too!" launches the week of March 9, 2021 and will be available on all of the major podcast platforms. To hear the podcast, click HERE

Contact:

Gary Krantz | 646-573-6800 | [email protected]

SOURCE Krantz Media Group