Joe Bennett Joins Adit Ventures as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former investment banker and finance professional Joe Bennett has joined Adit Ventures, a leading, family-office owned, venture capital investment firm, as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager. Joe will lead Adit's launch of its new innovative infrastructure investment platform to complement existing Adit offerings. Mr. Bennett will be based out of Washington, DC. Please visit www.aditventures.com for further information.

"Adit Ventures is thrilled to have Joe join our firm. His background as an investment banker in the energy and infrastructure sectors at Barclays and private equity experience brings new perspective to our firm to help Adit diversify our platform to offer a broad spectrum of investment vehicles to our investors" said Eric Munson, Founder & CIO of Adit Ventures. "Joe's deep transaction experience in infrastructure, broad investment banking background and inherently strong leadership qualities all lead me to be confident in Adit's path forward. This gives Adit's investors a choice of alternative investment options across spectrum of asset classes" Munson added. Mr. Bennett will lead Adit Innovative Infrastructure, the newly formed next-generation digital infrastructure investment platform within Adit.

Mr. Bennett started his career in investment banking at Barclays where he worked in mergers & acquisitions, and credit underwriting in the power and infrastructure sectors. During his career, Mr. Bennett held various infrastructure finance and investment roles, structuring, and closing transactions at Mount Vernon Capital, Barclays, and in private equity. Mr. Bennett served as an officer in the Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Captain prior to his finance career. He holds a BA from Princeton University and an MBA with a Certificate of Academic Excellence in Finance from Duke University.

About Adit Ventures:

Adit Ventures is a family-office owned investment firm with offices in California, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah and Washington D.C. An "Adit" is an entrance to a mine and serves as an anagram for the firm's services, since it provides Access, Diligence, Insight and works with Trusted partners across the United States and around the world. Team Adit has relationships cultivated over their 150 years of principal investing experience.

Adit seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends in the global economy where they see dynamic areas of growth. It is in these sectors Adit sees the best opportunities for long term capital appreciation and to make a positive impact on the world by improving quality of life, while generating a healthy return on our invested capital in alignment with their investors & principles.

Current sectors of interest include AI & Big Data, Cloud, Critical Infrastructure, EdTech, FinTech, IoT, Shared Economy, Health, Wellness, & Leisure. Portfolio companies include Airbnb, Astrocast, Cohesity, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Esme Learning, Klarna, Noom, Netskope, SpaceX and Turo among others.

Please visit www.aditventures.com for future updates.

Adit Ventures uses a 10-step investment process incorporating its proprietary research on both quantitative and qualitative factors.

Quantitative:

-Valuation at entry is a critical discipline, as this is one thing we control.

-Revenue growth rate drives future valuation, so is a key element to Adit.

-Margins and cash flows are vital to an enterprise's success, and drive valuation.

-Scalability of business across various markets is a big factor in the valuation of any business.

-Profitability: A clear path to profitability is essential to any investment.

Qualitative:

-Is it a good business model, in a good sector with long term secular tends driving it?

-Is there a good management team, with depth and experience in meeting challenges, competitive threats and executing its goals?

-Does it have a good capital base, board of directors/investors and well-regarded savvy Venture Sponsors?

-Does the business adhere to fundamental ESG principles with character and integrity in its practice?

-Will the business make a difference by adding value for its customers, it's employees and the community it serves, as well as its shareholders?

Adit has invested in some of the world's leading companies with exits in Airbnb, DocSend, GoPro, Lemonade, Palantir, SharesPost, SoFi, Spotify, Snap and Lyft.

