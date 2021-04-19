Joe Collins Fires Back at Maxine Waters for Seemingly Inciting Violence Against Police Officers

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Congressional candidate Joe Collins spoke out again this week after his opponent, Rep. Maxine Waters, seemingly incited violence against police officers during an anti-cop protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Joe Collins speaks out after Maxine Waters tells protesters to get more confrontational

In response to Waters' statements, Collins declared, "Maxine should be ashamed of herself. Inciting violence in an already emotionally torn city. This is the type of leadership the United States does not need. Violence is up 33% and young black men are killing each other on our streets every day and she has been silent on those issues."

Collins continued, "She is not a victim and instead of pretending like one she should be doing her job and creating police reform legislation. This is why we have restarted our campaign for 2022. I will be a representative who actually works instead of pandering."

Maxine Waters was in Brooklyn Center following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer. While there, Congresswoman Waters was caught on camera telling a crowd that they should be prepared to "stay on the streets" and "get more confrontational" depending on the outcome of the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. This trial is taking place in nearby Minneapolis.

Joe Collins released another statement last week on the shooting of Daunte Wright where he declared, "Our leaders need to take action to remove officers with a history of complaints and infractions and also to introduce new training for their officers." Since the shooting, the offending officer has resigned and been arrested while large scale protests and looting are happening across the city.

Collins himself grew up in Waters' district in South Los Angeles. His district saw a 33% increase in murders between 2019 and 2020 and a 150% increase during the first 30 days of 2021 alone.

Joe Collins has made it a key point of his campaign to work on reducing incidents of police violence through practical solutions such as more police training and removing legislators and city officials who have failed to fix long-standing issues in urban communities. Collins believes that, given the opportunity, he can give a voice to the silent majority of people who want to see drastic improvements in both our law enforcement and communities.

In 2020, Joe Collins challenged Maxine Waters for California's 43rd Congressional District. Collins managed to receive nearly double the votes of any Republican in the history of the district and out fundraised Waters 5-to-1. Collins has already filed to run in California's 43rd Congressional district again in 2022. Collins' platform consists of ending homelessness, bringing quality jobs and housing back to the community, creating paths for families to create generational wealth, significantly improving the education system, and reducing crime through border security and police reform.

