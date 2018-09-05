Joe Cozzolino Joins Siris Capital Group As Executive Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris Capital Group, LLC ("Siris"), a leading private equity firm focused on making control investments in data, telecommunications, technology and technology-enabled business service companies, today announced that Joe Cozzolino has joined Siris as an executive partner. Mr. Cozzolino was most recently Senior Vice President and Worldwide General Manager at Cisco Services. In his new role at Siris, Mr. Cozzolino will work closely with the firm's investment professionals and other executive partners to identify and validate potential investment opportunities for Siris as well as assist in the oversight and operations of Siris' portfolio companies.

With more than 30 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industry, Mr. Cozzolino brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in enterprise and consumer services, with deep experience working with voice, video and data service providers. In his most recent role at Cisco, Mr. Cozzolino was responsible for growing Cisco's $12.7 billion global services business. During his tenure there, Mr. Cozzolino and his team successfully led efforts for a variety of the company's initiatives including restructuring its Managed Services P&L, the divestiture of its video CPE business and the restructuring of its Mobility business.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris Capital, commented, "Joe is a highly respected industry leader with an extensive background in transforming businesses to generate growth and unlock value. With over three decades of experience in the enterprise and consumer space, Joe will be a strong addition to our existing team of executive partners, and we are confident that our team and our portfolio companies will benefit from his deep expertise and proven track record."

Prior to joining Cisco, Mr. Cozzolino was Senior Vice President and General Manager, Network Infrastructure, for Motorola Mobility, where he led a successful turnaround effort to right-size the $800 million business. Mr. Cozzolino also served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Motorola's Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific operations, where, under his leadership, Mr. Cozzolino and his team grew the segments integration and managed services businesses 15% year-over-year. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Sales, for Wireline Telecom Business and Comcast.

Mr. Cozzolino holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and an MBA from Anna Maria College. Joe is Treasurer of UMass Dartmouth's Foundation Board. The organization provides financial assistance to support educational programs including research, awards and seminars, and to offer need- or merit-based scholarships to students at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Mr. Cozzolino joins 10 experienced operating executives on the Siris executive partner team. While not employees of Siris, executive partners provide invaluable sourcing and due diligence assistance to investment opportunities and help direct operational involvement post investment.

