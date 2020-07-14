Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation Elects Black Dragon Capital Founder Louis Hernandez Jr. To Its Board Of Directors

"We are very impressed with Mr. Hernandez's experience and his commitment to making a difference in the lives of children. We are honored to have him join our Foundation's board of directors," said Kevin R. Janser, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Memorial Healthcare System.

Established in 1992, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital combines advanced technology and the expertise of the largest, most diverse group of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region. With its summer 2011 expansion, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital now has 226 beds and is South Florida's newest freestanding children's hospital.

"It's never been clearer that our healthcare systems are the centerpiece to a vibrant and productive community. Recent events have only punctuated the importance of all those who have committed their lives to serving their community through healthcare. It is an honor to join such as prestigious board and important institution in our community", said Louis Hernandez Jr, Chairman of the Board of For A Bright Future Foundation and Chairman and CEO of Black Dragon Capital. He continued, "Our Foundation's focus on the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through health, education, youth leadership and the power of storytelling is highly aligned with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Network. I am honored and excited to be part of an incredible organization."

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future scholarship program offers a variety of annual scholarships to under-privileged and under-represented groups with an outstanding record of achievement. These scholarships are based upon specific fields of study or specific life circumstances. The Scholarships are granted based upon assessment of need and university selection.

If would like to learn more about the Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future, please visit www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.

Louis Hernandez Jr. is a technology investor and executive, corporate board member, author, and philanthropist. He is the CEO and founder of Black Dragon Capital (BDC), a minority-led private equity firm that makes growth investments in complex technical fields and industries disrupted by digitization, including content management, financial services, e-commerce, and sports and media. Hernandez has led several companies that were in the BDC portfolio, and was also chairman and CEO of Open Solutions, an award-winning banking technology leader and has served on the boards of global companies, including Edison International and HSBC Holdings, and has advised global organizations, such as Infosys and KPMG.

About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (www.jdch.com) - the largest pediatric hospital serving Broward, Palm Beach, and northern Miami-Dade counties - has 224 licensed beds, seven operating rooms, and an entire floor dedicated to pediatric oncology. The stand-alone facility, part of the Memorial Healthcare System (www.mhs.net), combines advanced technology, the expertise of some of South Florida's most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches, regardless of their ability to pay.

The non-profit Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation (www.jdchfoundation.org) provides philanthropic funding to support the children's hospital's mission.

