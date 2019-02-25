Joe Fresh Launches Spring 2019 Advertising Campaign, 'Free Your Fresh'

"Free Your Fresh" is more than just a campaign, it's an attitude, a state of mind and a reaffirmation of our core values that brings us back to our Joe Fresh roots," states Lindsay Cook, Vice President of Marketing and Communications . "The feeling evoked from this campaign will reinforce what long-time Joe Fresh fans love about the brand, the upbeat, happy energy, the endless bursts of colour, and the artful simplicity of the collections. When developing the campaign concept, we aimed to capture moments of joy to bring to life the idea of Free Your Fresh."

Joe Fresh partnered with Select World's Chief Creative Officer, Hans Dorsinville, named one of Adweek's "Creative 100 in 2017," to lead the creative strategy of 'Free Your Fresh.' Dorsinville – a primary force behind many breakthrough campaigns, including the Lane Bryant "I'm No Angel" campaign, brings a re-imagined attitude to the beloved Joe Fresh brand.

The campaign launches February 24, 2019, and spans digital and social platforms, TV, and cinema screens across Canada. Watch it here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,100 Shoppers Drugmart locations, 11 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the Philippines and the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com

