Joe Hand Promotions and Barstool Sports Partner with UPshow to Deliver Best-in-Class Sports Entertainment

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider for live content for public viewing venues, and Barstool Sports, the preeminent next-generation sports and media brand, today announce a partnership with UPshow , the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks, to deliver a one-of-a-kind, amateur fighting event to sports bars and restaurants across the country.

Joe Hand Promotions and Barstool Sports are teaming up with UPshow to deliver Rough N' Rowdy, Barstool Sports' amateur boxing experience. Mixed martial arts fans from across the country will be able to watch 20 back-to-back fights featuring premier Barstool Sports' personalities like Dave "El Pres" Portnoy, Dan Katz and former NFL star Pacman Jones.

"We're very excited to make Rough N' Rowdy events available on UPshow's platform. It has allowed us to increase the availability of Rough N' Rowdy events to commercial venues across the country while providing our customers a convenient, plug-and-play method to live stream the event. It's a win-win for everyone involved," said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

Through this partnership, sports bars will deliver not only the thrill of amateur fighting but a fully integrated, digital sports experience to customers. Live sports betting, trivia and more, all accessible on customers' mobile devices, will engage and delight like never before. Learn more about Rough N' Rowdy here .

"We are very excited to continue our partnership with Joe Hand Promotions and to begin a new partnership with Barstool Sports to deliver this incredible, action-packed event to venues from coast to coast," said Adam Hirsen, CEO, UPshow. "UPshow is dedicated to providing new and exciting sports events in-venue to fans across the country, so this partnership is a wonderful fit."

"Rough N' Rowdy is the funniest, most action packed three hours you'll ever have," said Barstool Sports' founder, Dave "El Pres" Portnoy. "I guarantee at some point you'll have tears in your eyes laughing because you will have NEVER seen anything like it."

About UPshow:

UPshow is the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform for retail and hospitality businesses. As the first and only provider of interactive digital signage networks, UPshow creates a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. Enterprise businesses in the hospitality, entertainment, fitness and healthcare industries rely on UPshow's plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv.

About Joe Hand Promotions:

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, and other public viewing venues. Joe Hand Promotions has been bringing fan communities together to watch sporting events since 1971. Over its history, Joe Hand Promotions has presented more than 25,000 events to commercial establishments, helping them boost their food and beverage sales, expand their customer base, and increase their late-night revenues.

About Barstool Sports:

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. It benefits from its base of approximately 54 million monthly unique visitors, reaching an estimated 36% of males and 30% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing and subscription.

