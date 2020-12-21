Joe Kehoe Joins Attain, LLC

A seasoned executive, Mr. Kehoe brings a demonstrated history of advancing transformation across the Department of Defense market. With more than 20 years of experience in government consulting, he has sold and delivered large, complex engagements across the Armed Services and Defense Agencies.

Prior to joining Attain, Mr. Kehoe held multiple leadership positions within IBM Global Business Services, including as a DoD cognitive and analytics practice leader, Army cognitive and analytics account leader, DoD client solutions executive, and Defense Agency program executive. Earlier in his career, he served as vice president at BlueWater Federal Services.

"I am excited to join the innovative and forward-leaning Attain team," said Kehoe. "I'm looking forward to continuing to build upon the firm's strong momentum, delivering digital solutions and transformation to our DoD clients," he said.

"We are proud to welcome Joe to Attain," shared Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "With proven success in the delivery of next-generation, client-centric solutions and a focus on helping clients achieve mission objectives across the Department of Defense, Joe is well positioned to grow the practice to the next level."

