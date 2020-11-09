Joe Mantello And Justin Simien Honored, En Vogue To Perform During Point Foundation Virtual Event On November 14th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation, the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) scholarship fund, today announced they will launch the Point Honors Los Angeles virtual event on November 14, 2020. During the online event, Point will honor two-time Tony Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Joe Mantello (The Boys in the Band) with the Point Foundation Legend Award, and award-winning writer/director Justin Simien (Dear White People; Bad Hair) with the organization's Horizon Award.

"We're thrilled to honor Joe Mantello and Justin Simien for their contributions to LGBTQ representation on stage, and in film and television," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of Point Foundation. "We're also excited to have the iconic En Vogue join us for a special performance. During this most unusual academic year, we want to remind everyone that education is essential. Our scholars need our support more than ever as they deal with the ongoing impact of COVID-19. This online fundraising event will help us continue to provide vital programming and support for them."

To support Point Foundation's Point Honors Los Angeles, visit: pointfoundation.org/events/phla2020/

The event is made possible with support from Presenting Sponsor, Wells Fargo, and Premier Sponsor, Cadillac. The program will be hosted by DJ and media personality Hannah Rad. The honors will be presented by The Big Bang Theory's Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Jim Parsons and Insecure and star of Bad Hair's Elle Lorraine. Special appearances include:

Matt Bomer

Charlie Carver

Robin de Jesus

Andrew Gelwicks

Brian Hutchison

Jo Ellen Pellman

Andrew Rannells

Zachary Quinto

Michael Benjamin Washington

Tuc Watkins

Presenting Sponsor: Wells Fargo

Premier Sponsor: Cadillac

About Point Foundation: Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development, and community service training.

