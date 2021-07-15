Joe McGuane Joins Callan's Alternatives Consulting Group, Jim McKee Retires

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Joe McGuane joined the firm as a senior vice president in the Alternatives Consulting group. He will lead the firm's hedge fund research efforts and will report to Pete Keliuotis, the group's executive vice president and manager.

Mr. McGuane, who will be based in Callan's Chicago office, joins the firm as longtime employee, Jim McKee, senior vice president, retires after 32 years at Callan.

Mr. McGuane most recently oversaw investment manager research efforts for credit and multi-strategy hedge funds, fund of hedge funds, and global tactical asset allocation funds for Marquette Associates. Before that, he was an associate director for NASDAQ, Inc., and an analyst for HFR Asset Management, LLC. Mr. McGuane graduated from the University of Iowa with a BBA in finance and a certificate in entrepreneurship. He is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"I'm excited to join Callan, a highly respected consulting firm, and to work alongside their experienced team of alternatives consultants," said Mr. McGuane. "I look forward to building on Callan's already robust hedge fund research as client needs continue to evolve."

"We're delighted to bring Joe on board to lead our hedge fund research efforts," said Mr. Keliuotis. "We think he'll be a great fit for Callan's culture, and his many years of experience working with institutional investors and consultants to build diversifying assets portfolios will be instrumental in helping us expand our research capabilities."

Mr. McKee, who is based in Callan's San Francisco office and also reports to Mr. Keliuotis, will retire later in 2021 after transitioning his responsibilities to other Alternatives Consulting group members, including Mr. McGuane. Currently, Mr. McKee is responsible for hedge fund research, addressing related issues of asset allocation, manager structure, manager search, and performance evaluation.

"Callan and its clients have been lucky to have Jim's thoughtful guidance and expertise for more than three decades," said Callan CEO and Chief Research Officer Greg Allen, who also joined Callan in the late 1980s with Mr. McKee. "We are so thankful for his many contributions and dedication to the firm, and wish him a happy, well-deserved retirement."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

