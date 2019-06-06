Joe Quenqua Joins WW as Chief Communications Officer

"I'm thrilled that Joe has joined the WW team," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO. "He is a seasoned communications professional with an outstanding track record working with some of the most successful and admired brands in both the entertainment and technology industries. His expertise in brand building, particularly in the consumer and tech sectors, will be invaluable in shaping our story across all of our stakeholders as we continue to inspire millions to live healthier lives."

Quenqua's responsibilities include both external and internal communications. He brings over thirty years of experience in public relations and strategic corporate communications across a diverse portfolio of film, television, music, tech and lifestyle brands. Mr. Quenqua comes to WW directly from his role as Managing Director at 42West, one of the entertainment industry's leading PR firms and, before that, served as Executive Vice President and head of the national entertainment practice for DKC/Dan Klores Communications. In these roles, Joe worked with a vast array of clients in both the entertainment and tech industries.

Until 2013, Quenqua served as a Vice President at Walt Disney Studios where he spent over a decade leading the national media strategies across all film titles and brands including Marvel, Pixar, Disney Animation and live action. Additionally, he served as the head of worldwide communications for Disney Theatrical Group, the company's global stage division.

"I have had the pleasure of telling some of the best stories coming out of Hollywood, but the opportunity to now share the real-life experiences of how WW has dramatically changed and enhanced people's lives - including my own - is a dream," commented Quenqua. "Mindy is building an incredible team which I am now honored to become a part of to help spread WW's message of holistic wellness and undisputed weight loss."

Quenqua's expertise in entertainment public relations lends itself well to an enhanced communications effort around the WW ambassador program as well as working with Amy Weinblum, Chief Business Development Officer, on broadscale communication of our community activations, events and content.

Further, a priority focus for Quenqua will be to extend the promotion of the enhanced digital experience and seamless technical capabilities of the Webby Award winning WW App for all current and potential members and in tandem, working to engage the WW community holistically and help accelerate the growth of the WW Studio business.

