Joel Pitt joins Flume Health from Group Benefit Services, expands National Sales Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume Health Inc., a digital health plan administrator, announced today that Joel Pitt has joined the company as Vice President of National Sales. He will be responsible for new client acquisition and new plan development.

Prior to joining Flume Health, Joel served as Vice President of National Sales at the third-party administrator Group Benefits Services, where he helped build and market both traditional and level-funded plans for self-insured employers. He has been an early adopter of reference-based pricing (RBP), marketing the cost-containment strategy to brokers around the country for the past 5 years. He is a longtime board member of the Greater Washington Association of Health Underwriters, where he formerly served as President.

Cedric Kovacs-Johnson, CEO and founder of Flume Health, commented, "Joel's industry experience is key to our next phase of growth. He knows what is needed by stakeholders at every level to achieve success for brokers, employers, members and providers - and he knows how to bring them all together into a seamless package. We are thrilled to have him on board!"

Pitt stated of his new role, "Throughout my career in healthcare insurance, I've been frustrated by the lack of transparency in both the cost and quality of healthcare, and the barriers this creates for advisors and brokers to bring impactful solutions to their clients. As I look at the future of our industry, there's a clear need for a company like Flume Health - one that brings together industry expertise and digital technology in order to revolutionize the delivery of care and make it more affordable, reliable and predictable. I'm excited to bring this service out into the world."

About Flume Health Inc.

Flume Health Inc. is a digital third party administrator managing health plans for self-insured employers. The company created Flume Pay, the first healthcare payments technology that enables employer plans to pay medical claims within 72 hours of service. This protocol gives members price transparency on medical procedures, reduced encounter costs, and eliminates the potential of balance bills for most outpatient services. The New York-based company is currently accepting a limited number of RFP's for January 1, 2020 renewal date.

