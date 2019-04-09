Joel Rafael, Jude Johnstone, And Jack Tempchin To Perform On June 21 At City Winery Loft In New York City

Set to release his new album Rose Avenue on the day of the show, Joel Rafael has been writing and performing since 1974. His ten album discography includes a two disc Woody Guthrie collection with five Guthrie/Rafael co-writes, and as a solo performer and with his band he has opened shows and shared stages with Arlo Guthrie, Bonnie Raitt, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dar Williams, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Joan Baez, John Lee Hooker, John Trudell, Kris Kristofferson, Laura Nyro, Odetta, Ramblin' Jack Elliot, and Taj Mahal.

American singer-songwriter Jude Johnstone has had her songs covered by Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Trisha Yearwood and others. Johnstone wrote the #1 song "The Woman Before Me" on Yearwood's debut CD and wrote the title track for Johnny Cash's American II: Unchained, which won the Country Album of the Year Grammy in 1997. She has released seven solo records and currently resides in Nashville.

A 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductee, Jack Tempchin is a legendary California hit songwriter whose best known compositions, "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already Gone" are on EAGLES Their Greatest Hits: 1971-1975, awarded Best-Selling U.S. Album of the 20th Century by the RIAA. In addition, Tempchin and Eagles' Glenn Frey co-wrote a dozen radio hits for Frey's solo career including "Part Of You, Part Of Me" the official soundtrack song for Oscar-winning movie Thelma & Louise, and co-composed "Smuggler's Blues" & "You Belong to The City" for the original Miami Vice TV show. His songs have been performed live or recorded by countless legends, including George Jones, Buck Owens, Tom Waits, Emmylou Harris, John Fogerty, Glen Campbell, Jackson Browne, Dwight Yoakam, Linda Ronstadt, Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, Richie Havens, Taj Mahal, Jim James, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile and more.

