Joel Romero Pérez's New Book El Misterio Del Monstruo Disfrazado De Niño Is A Thought-Provoking Read On El Niño's True Origin And Destructive Power Of The Planet Earth

Joel has this to say about his book: "The book is a story where the Creator, God, is exalted with his maximum creations: mankind, and a beast that roams the seas on this planet. In this story, God shows his greatness through the skill of this servant beast. This is a symbolic beast can be compared to that of a water-heating system for the well-being of the human.

The beast is called Leviathan. Many know this beast as being called "El Niño", but its real name Leviathan, and his skills are not limited to well-known weather phenomena like hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires, and more. One of the main points of this book is to make humans to stride towards a higher level of caring for the environment within local and global levels. This being the right thing to do as stewards of the planet Earth. We already know our current state of chaos with total global climate disorder. Through this chaos, is where this beast contains the possibility of destroying humanity as we know it. We must not let our guard down, which means we must work towards the purpose of caring for nature by polluting less, planting more plants, and being more conscious of how we can sustainably live."

Published by Page Publishing, Joel Romero Pérez's new book El Misterio del Monstruo Disfrazado de Niño will educate readers on the genuine nature of El Niño, its ties to the divine realm, and its overwhelming power to decimate the world through human corruption.

Consumers who wish to learn the truth behind pollution and its ruinous implications can purchase El Misterio del Monstruo Disfrazado de Niño in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

