Joel T. Andreesen is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel T. Andreesen to be featured in the next edition of Inner Circle Executive Magazine of Who's Who.

Recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law, Andreesen is acknowledged for his role as Partner at Rodriguez & Associates.

Dedicated to providing optimal legal services, Rodriguez & Associates has devoted its practice to, prides themselves on providing, the "caring and empathetic service that can only come from someone who's been in the same situation as the person being served."

With over twenty five years of experience in the legal profession under his belt, Joel T. Andreesen is commended for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout his career, Andreesen has attained extensive experience in the areas of personal injury law, trucking accidents and product liability cases.

Andreesen utilizes a wealth of knowledge in the field. "I guarantee one-on-one attention and individualized legal strategies for each client he represents," he said. "I focus on injured parties, wrongful death cases and representing plaintiffs." Additionally, his strategy allows a high success rate and huge settlements for his clients, alongside an unprecedented quality of service.

Andreessen is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including the State of California Bar Association and has served on the Kern County Bar Association Board of Directors.

Considered one of the 10 Best in Southern California for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, Andreesen was recently recognized for having one of the Top 50 Settlements in California for 2016 by TopVerdict.com.

