Joella's Serves Up Limited-Time Crispy Cod Sammie for Lent

From Feb. 26 to April 12, guests can order North Atlantic Wild-Caught Cod that is double beer-battered and fried, and topped with Sweet Vinegar Slaw and Bama White Dippin' Sauce. The Crispy Cod Sammie can be prepared with any of Joella's six famous heat levels including Traditional Southern (no heat), Spiked Honey, Ella's Fav, Tweener, Hot and Fire-In Da-Hole (inferno-level hot). The Crispy Cod Sammie is available Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 26 to April 7, and daily April 8 to April 12. Guests can pair the sandwich with a choice of one Southern side for $9.50.

"For the second year in a row, Joella's is excited to offer this seasonal favorite to our customers who are already in love with our award-winning hot chicken and Southern-style sides," said Christina Happel, Regional Vice President of Operations for Joella's Hot Chicken. "The Crispy Cod Sammie is the best of both worlds: full of Joella's signature flavor yet paired with the fixin's associated with a traditional fish sandwich."

Joella's Hot Chicken currently has 15 locations nationwide: three in Florida (Largo, Melbourne, and Seminole); four in Georgia (Atlanta, Kennesaw, Newnan, and Woodstock); three in Indiana (Indianapolis/96th Street, Indianapolis/Broad Ripple, and Bloomington); four in Kentucky (Louisville/St. Matthews, Louisville/Middletown, Lexington, and Crescent Springs); and one in Ohio (Downtown Cincinnati). The sixteenth location in Mason, Ohio, is slated to open by late-February 2020.

About Joella's Hot Chicken:

Joella's Hot Chicken is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant serving hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern sides. Joella's menu features fresh, all-natural chicken brined and spiced with six unique heat levels. Favorite menu items include Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings, and Chicken and Waffles, paired perfectly with made-from-scratch Southern sides including: Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon, Parm Garlic Fries, and Sweet Vinegar Slaw.

Founded in 2015, the company now includes 15 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio and will have 17 stores by Spring 2020. It offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, and select locations offer a drive thru. Joella's has won numerous accolades including 2018 Best of Louisville Reader's Choice Award for Best Fried Chicken Restaurant and Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State. For more information visit us at www.joellas.com. Follow us on facebook.com/joellashotchicken, Instagram @JoellasHotChicken and Twitter @Joellaschicken.

