Joey Agree To Appear On CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report Live Today

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Joey Agree will appear on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report on Monday, April 15, 2019.

The appearance is in connection with the commemoration of the Company's 25th anniversary of its initial public offering in 1994. Additionally, the Company's Leadership Team and Board of Directors will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 15, 2019.

In addition to live television coverage of Fast Money Halftime Report, a replay of the segment will be available for viewing on CNBC's website at www.cnbc.com/halftime.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 695 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

