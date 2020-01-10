Joffer Beverage Company Makes a Splash with New Jelly Belly Sparkling Water

Jelly Belly Candy Company is a seventh-generation family business, and the inspiration for Jelly Belly Sparkling Water came at a Mother's Day party where members of the family had gathered to celebrate.

"We were on the back patio, drinking a couple of the more popular sparkling water brands, when I said out loud, 'If only someone could nail a sparkling water with really stand-out flavors,'" recalled Stephen Joffer, a co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. "The lightbulb came on when my dad suggested, 'Why not our own Jelly Belly flavors? We are known for flavor innovation after all.'"

From there, five Jelly Belly Candy Company family members banded together to start Joffer Beverage Company, including three sixth-generation brothers – Justin, Ben and Stephen Joffer – and two fifth-generation members, Andy and Becky Joffer (sister to Lisa Brasher, Jelly Belly Candy Company CEO).

"The Jelly Belly brand promises fun, flavor and quality — characteristics that we believe sparkling water drinkers are looking for — and our product delivers perfectly on that promise," said Justin Joffer, a co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. "We want to bring excitement to the sparkling water category through unique and intense flavor experiences."

With over 100 Jelly Belly flavors to choose from, the team is looking forward to developing many more flavor options as the brand grows.

With an initial launch next week at Hy-Vee stores, a chain of more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will be available in cartons of eight 12-ounce cans. It will also be available online at jellybelly.com soon.

"A favorite in the Midwest for its variety and quality, Hy-Vee is an ideal partner to introduce Jelly Belly Sparkling Water to consumers thirsting for something new," said Ben Joffer, co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. "We are excited about this partnership and look forward to providing Hy-Vee customers with innovative new flavor options in the beverage aisle."

To find a Hy-Vee store near you, visit www.hy-vee.com.

About Joffer Beverage Company

Joffer Beverage Company, based in Jacksonville, Oregon, is a business venture started in 2019 by members of the Jelly Belly candy-making family. The company has licensed the Jelly Belly brand name from Jelly Belly Candy Company to create Jelly Belly Sparkling Water, a healthy, flavorful treat with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sweeteners. For more information, visit www.jellybellysparklingwater.com or follow the company @jellybellysparklingwater on Instagram.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company

Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898, and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com, or consumers can call 800-522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

